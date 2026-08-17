Rodri Sets Lofty Barcelona Champions League Goal—But Can the Catalans Achieve It?

Barcelona might not have confirmed Rodri’s arrival just yet, but the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has already broke the news to the media, calling it a “dream” to now represent the defending Spanish champions.

The Catalans have been working to secure Rodri’s signature in the aftermath of the 2026 World Cup, where the midfielder captained Spain to victory and also took home the Golden Ball. Real Madrid were in the race for the Manchester City standout as well, but they could not beat out their bitter rivals.

Rodri agreed to personal terms with Barcelona fairly quickly, but then had an agonizing wait while the Spanish giants went back-and-forth with City. It took three bids and a guaranteed fee of $68.8 million (€60 million) to reportedly get a deal over the line just hours after the Cityzens suffered a poor 3–0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

A day later, Rodri has already touched down in Barcelona and given his first statements as a member of Hansi Flick’s squad.

“I’m very happy to be here and to play alongside my new teammates,” Rodri told reporters, via AS, after proclaiming what a “dream” it is to join Barcelona.

When asked about his goals for 2026–27, the Spaniard said, “The Champions League and competing for every trophy in front of us. It’s time to get to work. It’s been an intense few days, but everything got sorted out in the end.”

Can Rodri Help Barcelona Achieve Champions League Goal?

Rodri won the Champions League with Manchester City back in 2023. | Francois Nel/UEFA/Getty Images

Over the last decade, Barcelona’s primary goal has been to win the Champions League. The club last topped Europe’s premier club competition in 2014–15 but have failed to even make the final—let alone win—in the years that followed.

Flick’s men came devastatingly close in 2024–25, but bowed out in the semifinals 7–6 on aggregate against Inter Milan. They hoped for the ultimate redemption last season, but could not get past Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona are once again setting their sights on European glory in 2026–27, emboldened by the contingent of World Cup winners making up Flick’s XI, which now also includes Rodri. The addition of the best deep-lying playmaker in the world only makes the Catalans hungrier to finally bring a Champions League title back to Catalonia—the first since Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar led the line.

Not only does Rodri automatically elevate what is already considered the best midfield in Spain, but he will also help stabilize a somewhat shaky defense, too often caught out by Flick’s infamous high line last term. The 30-year-old is an incredible counter-pressing midfielder, capable of stifling a dangerous move in transition before it even reaches Pau Cubarsí and Co.

Just take a look at La Roja’s success this summer; Spain conceded just one goal en route to 2026 World Cup glory, and that was with playing the highest defensive line in the tournament. Rodri can even drop back as a third center back when the moment calls, throwing his body on the line to help defend in last-gasp situations.

Rodri was Spain’s best player en route to World Cup glory. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The technical ability, intelligence and defensive prowess the Spain international brings is invaluable to a team hoping to conquer the Champions League. Let’s also not forget Rodri has a knack for scoring important goals, which is how City defeated Inter in the 2022–23 Champions League final.

The list goes on and on, and as long as Rodri stays healthy, the back-to-back La Liga champions will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with on Europe’s biggest stage.

But can they actually dethrone Paris Saint-Germain? Likely not without a striker.

Hansi Flick has a major hole to fill in Barcelona’s attack. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The clock is ticking for Barcelona to sign a No. 9 before the transfer window closes. Robert Lewandowski, who joined MLS side Chicago Fire, and Ferran Torres, who made the switch to PSG, left Flick without a first-time center forward in his ranks.

The German boss can use new signings Anthony Gordon or Karim Adeyemi as a temporary solution, but neither option will be enough to get past the European giants standing in the way of the Champions League title. Julián Alvarez could make all the difference, but Atlético Madrid seem unwilling to part ways with the Argentine.

All eyes will be on the defending Spanish champions as the final weeks of the transfer window unfold. Should they secure Alvarez or another trustworthy striker, then Barcelona will undoubtedly become one of the favorites to challenge for PSG’s Champions League crown.