Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: La Liga
Barcelona host Real Betis at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys looking to extend their lead atop La Liga.
The Catalans have won nine La Liga games in a row and command the title race with a three-point lead over Real Madrid. However, this won't be an easy game for the Catalans as Betis are the second most in form team in Spain, having won six straight in La Liga, including a victory over Los Blancos.
The two teams tied 2–2 in the reverse fixture. Now, Barcelona will hope to protect their home advantage to continue their title charge.
Hansi Flick will be without Dani Olmo who'll be sidelined until late April, making one of Fermín López or Gavi prime candidates to start. With the crucial first leg of the Champions League semifinals vs. Borussia Dortmund looming, Flick might decide to alter some of his lineup, but don't expect many rotations given how tight the La Liga title race is.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Real Betis on Saturday, Apr. 5.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny— Szczęsny keeps his place between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé— The Frenchman has played the most minutes of any Barça player this season.
CB: Ronald Araújo— Araújo will start at center back wearing the captain's armband.
CB: Iñigo Martínez— Barcelona recently renewed Martínez for an extra season with the club.
LB: Alejandro Balde— Balde will have to be careful going against Manchester United reject turned Betis star, Antony.
CM: Eric García— García will start in midfield in place of Frenkie de Jong.
CM: Pedri— Pedri has been named man of the match in 15 of his 20 games played in 2025.
RW: Lamine Yamal— The 17-year-old has become one of if not the best playmakers in world soccer.
AM: Gavi— Gavi will get the nod as he continues to fight for minutes after recovering from an ACL injury earlier in the season.
LW: Raphinha— The Brazilian will start on the left having the freedom to operate as a second striker.
ST: Robert Lewandowski— The leader of the La Liga golden boot race will hope to score in a fifth league game in a row.