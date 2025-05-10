Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: La Liga
The highlight fixture of the weekend in world soccer is the fourth and final El Clásico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, a match with significant La Liga title implications.
Barcelona are fresh off exiting the Champions League semifinals in an agonizing extra-time loss to Inter Milan midweek. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had a week to prepare for what is now their most important game of the season after defeating Celta Vigo 3–2 last time out.
Two weeks have gone by since the Catalans bested Real Madrid 3–2 in extra time of a thrilling Copa Del Rey final to collect their second piece of silverware of the year whilst also maintaining their perfect record over their bitter rivals this season.
Jules Koundé was the match-winner a fortnight ago but the Frenchman will miss Sunday's clash with a hamstring injury. Los Blancos are dealing with significant injuries of their own which will force Carlo Ancelotti to get creative with his lineup, especially in defense.
The heartache of the loss at San Siro is still fresh, but as Lamine Yamal remarked on social media in the aftermath of the Tuesday's defeat, Real Madrid's visit on Sunday is a final and Barcelona must be ready to take a crucial step towards conquering the La Liga throne .
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Real Madrid on Sunday, May 11.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny— The Polish goalkeeper will keep his place over Marc-Andre ter Stegen despite the club captain returning from injury a week ago vs. Real Valladolid.
RB: Eric García— Koundé's absence is a major blow but the former Manchester City man has proved to be a suitable replacement. García will have his hands full containing Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.
CB: Pau Cubarsí— Cubarsí struggled over both legs vs. Inter but that doesn't overshadow the elite level he's performed at for the majority of the season.
CB: Iñigo Martínez— Ronald Araújo replacing Martínez proved to be a turning point in the tie vs. Inter, showcasing just how important the veteran center back has become to Barça's success.
LB: Gerard Martín— The La Masia graduate had a breakout game vs. Inter in the second leg, with two assists that fueled Barcelona's second half comeback at San Siro.
CM: Frenkie de Jong— The Dutchman will captain Barcelona and anchor the midfield like he has for much of 2025 alongside his double-pivot partner Pedri.
CM: Pedri— You could tell Pedri ran out of gas late in the semifinals but there's no scenario where Flick can do without the man responsible for quarterbacking Barcelona's possession.
RW: Lamine Yamal— Yamal became the youngest ever goalscorer in El Clásico history in the reverse fixture back in October and his form has only improved in the months since.
AM: Dani Olmo— Olmo's ability to crash the box and position himself in dangerous areas will be valuable against Los Blancos' makeshift back line.
LW: Raphinha— The Brazilian thought he'd scored the match-winner vs. Inter with a goal that tied him for the most goal contributions in a single Champions League season.
ST: Robert Lewandowski— The Polish striker has a one goal lead over Kylian Mbappé in the race for La Liga's golden boot.