Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Last 10 Meetings
El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid sits near the top of the list of the biggest rivalries not only in soccer, but in all of sports.
The meetings between the two Spanish and European soccer giants are circled on the calendar before the start of every season. The battles between them have given fans across the world memorable moments that will forever live in soccer folklore. Simply put, there's always more than three points on the line when these two teams meet.
From Lionel Messi's masterpiece at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League semifinals in 2011 to Cristiano Ronaldo introducing his famous "Calma" celebration to clinch La Liga at the Camp Nou in 2012, legends are made in El Clásico.
Fast forward to the present, Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday looking to land a fatal blow in the La Liga title race and complete the season sweep over their bitter rivals a year after Los Blancos won all three Clásicos in 2023-24.
On the eve of the final El Clásico of the season, we look back at what's transpired the last 10 times Barcelona and Real Madrid have battled it out on the pitch.
Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (2025 Copa del Rey Final) - Apr. 26, 2025
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3–2 a fortnight ago in a riveting Copa Del Rey final. The Catalans went ahead early before Los Blancos came back to get within 10 minutes of lifting the trophy. Ferran Torres sent the game to extra time and on the verge of a penalty shootout, Jules Koundé scored a screamer to crown Barça champions.
The Catalans won the third straight Clásico of the season, defeating their rivals in a final for the second time in 2025.
Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (2025 Spanish Super Cup Final) - Jan. 12, 2025
The first piece of silverware of the season in Spain ended up in Barcelona's cabinet thanks to a dominant performance in the Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia. Kylian Mbappé gave Real Madrid an early lead with his first ever El Clásico goal. After that, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde and Raphinha scored five goals in 30 minutes to clinch the first trophy of the Hansi Flick era in Barcelona.
Barcelona 4-0 Real Madrid (La Liga) - Oct. 26, 2024
The first El Clásico of the season set the tone for what was to come this term. Hansi Flick made his Clásico debut at the Santiago Bernabéu and his side bulldozed Real Madrid in their own backyard. Yamal became the youngest ever goalscorer in El Clásico history, Lewandowski bagged a brace and Raphinha delivered what became a standard performance for him this season with a G+A effort.
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (La Liga) - Apr. 21, 2024
Los Blancos completed the season sweep over Barça in 2023-24 thanks to a Jude Bellingham stoppage time winner at the Bernabéu that all but confirmed the league title would return to Madrid. Andreas Christensen and Fermín López scored their maiden Clásico goals, but Lucas Vázquez leveled the scoring before the England international put the nail in the coffin in Barça's title defense and in Xavi's era in Barcelona's touchline.
Frenkie de Jong suffered an ankle injury this game that would sideline him for the next five months.
Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona (2024 Spanish Super Cup Final) - Jan. 14, 2024
Vinícius Júnior stole the show in the 2024 Spanish Super Cup final with a first half hat trick that made him the first Brazilian in Real Madrid history to score a hat trick in El Clásico. Lewandowski got one back for the Catalans before Rodrygo put the cherry on top of Los Blancos' dream start to a year where they'd end up conquering La Liga and the Champions League.
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga) - Oct. 28, 2023
Few players have had a better El Clásico debut than Bellingham's in the first chapter of the rivalry during the 2023-24 season. İlkay Gündoğan opened the scoring for Barça early, then, in the second half, Bellingham took over and had his coming out party as a member of Real Madrid. The England international leveled the scoring with a violent shot from distance and then crashed the box in stoppage time to secure his brace and the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Yamal came off the bench and played 13 minutes, getting his first taste of El Clásico action only months after turning 16.
Real Madrid 4-0 Barcelona (2023 Copa Del Rey Semifinals Second Leg) - Apr. 5, 2023
Karim Benzema bid farewell to El Clásico with arguably his greatest ever performance in the rivalry. The Frenchman scored his first and only El Clásico hat trick to lead Real Madrid's dismantling of Barcelona in the second leg of the 2023 Copa Del Rey semifinals. Vinícius also found the back of the net and Los Blancos advanced to the final where they'd eventually be crowned champions vs. Osasuna.
This remains the final El Clasico played at the Camp Nou before the renovation project started in Barça's home stadium.
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga) - Mar. 19, 2023
Barcelona's last El Clásico victory prior to this season gave Xavi's team a 12 point lead in La Liga that they would capitalize on to win the title in 2022-23. Marco Asencio thought he'd scored the winner for Los Blancos in the dying minutes, but the goal was disallowed for offsides. Then, Frank Kessié became the unexpected hero and delivered the highlight moment of his time in a Blaugrana shirt with a stoppage time winner to give Barcelona their last home El Clásico victory to date.
Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid (2023 Copa del Rey Semifinal First Leg) - Mar. 2, 2023
The Catalans won the second of three straight Clásicos during the peak of the Xavi era as manager in the first leg of the 2023 Copa Del Rey semifinals at the Bernabéu. Éder Militão was the villain for Real Madrid as his own goal proved to be the difference maker and gave Barça the advantage going into the shome return leg. However, as we previously mentioned, Ancelotti's men would go on to demolish Barça in the second leg.