Barcelona Suffer Familiar Injury Blow—Threatening Team’s Most Vulnerable Area

Just when it appeared like his injury troubles were behind him, Andreas Christensen suffered yet another injury that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Barcelona center back had to be withdrawn at the hour mark during Saturday’s 3–1 win vs. Sevilla with a muscular injury. Initially it appeared that he had collided with Robbie Ure, but the Dane quickly grabbed his left thigh and requested the medical team to enter the pitch.

He gingerly walked off after a few minutes and was visibly emotional once he got to the bench, as if he already knew he’d suffered a major injury. Hansi Flick said after the game that he expected Christensen to be out “a few weeks,” and further tests carried out over the weekend confirmed the 30-year-old will be forced to spend time on the sidelines.

“Tests have confirmed that first team player Andreas Christensen has a left thigh strain,” Barcelona said in a statement. “He will be unavailable for the time being and his evolution will determine his return.”

Although no clear return timeline was offered, the expectation is that Christensen misses four to six weeks, according to reports.

Andreas Christensen’s Never-Ending Injury Woes

Andreas Christensen has barely been a factor during the Hansi Flick era. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Christensen’s visible frustration at his latest injury setback is easy to understand given the Dane is coming off of two seasons where his career was essentially halted due to fitness issues.

The former Chelsea man featured in only 18 games a season ago as he battled calf issues and then missed six months with an ACL tear. Still, he played significantly more than in 2024–25, when Achilles tendon problems and muscular injuries saw him feature in just six matches.

In total, Christensen has missed over 80 games for club and country over the last two years after featuring in 74 matches for Barça during his first two seasons at the club.

The Catalans clearly value the Dane’s quality on the pitch, which is why they signed him to a two-year contract extension in the summer instead of letting him leave as a free agent. He’s featured in seven of eight Barça matches this season and started five of them, including three of the last four.

Just when it seemed like Christensen was solidifying his place in Flick’s lineup, he’s back in the treatment room. And the timing of the injury could spell trouble for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona’s Defense Will Be Tested In Upcoming Gauntlet

Gerard Martín (left) and Pau Cubarsí will get the bulk of playing time at the heart of defense. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Christensen’s rehabilitation will start during the three-week international break, allowing him to start his recovery while still not missing any Barça games. However, a busy and difficult portion of Barcelona’s season schedule awaits on the other side of this international window.

Barcelona’s perfect start will be seriously tested during a gauntlet run of games in October that features marquee Champions League and La Liga matches. A backline that’s failed to keep a clean sheet in four straight matches is now also devoid of a regular starter entering a daunting stretch.

Barcelona’s Tricky October Schedule

Date Opponent Competition Oct. 10 Getafe (H) La Liga Oct. 13 Galatasaray (A) Champions League Oct. 17 Real Betis (A) La Liga Oct. 20 Paris Saint-Germain (A) Champions League Oct. 25 Real Madrid (H) La Liga

A home bout against Getafe serves as an appetizer before three straight away matches. First off is a trip to one of the most hostile atmospheres in European soccer when Barça take on Galatasaray in the Champions League. Then comes a visit to Real Betis, who are currently third in La Liga and handed Real Madrid their first defeat of the season earlier in September.

That’s all build-up for by far the most challenging week in Barça’s early season. The Catalans must travel to take on defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the Champions League league phase. If that’s not daunting enough, Real Madrid come to town five days later for the first Clásico of the campaign to finish October.

Christensen could potentially eye a return to the pitch by the time El Clásico rolls around, but Gerard Martín and Pau Cubarsí will have to dig deep as Flick’s top center back pairing during this busy stretch. Either right-back duo of Eric García and Jules Koundé are the two most likely candidates to operate in the heart of defense if the German boss want to offer his main pairing some rest.

To the surprise of many, Barcelona didn’t sign a center back for the second summer transfer window in a row, coming off of a season defined by defensive woes. Flick’s faith in his in-house options will now be tested to the limit without Christensen—and perhaps goalkeeper Joan García—entering a run of games where Barcelona’s fairytale start of the term will be tested.