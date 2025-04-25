Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Lewandowski, Camavinga & Every Player Out of Copa del Rey Final
When Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, up to 10 players from both clubs could be stuck on the sidelines due to injury.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are briefly putting their close La Liga title race on hold to battle in the Copa del Rey final. The game will be the third meeting between the bitter rivals this season and the second time with silverware on the line. Barcelona came out on top in both previous matchups, but anything can happen in an El Clásico final.
The game will feature some of the best players in Europe, let alone Spain. Ballon d'Or frontrunner Raphinha and Lamine Yamal will lead Barcelona up front while Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham power Real Madrid's attack.
While all signs point to Kylian Mbappé recovering from his ankle injury in time to lead Real Madrid's line, other players on both teams were not so lucky. In fact, some of the most integral superstars on each of the Copa del Rey finalists will be sidelined for the upcoming clash.
Here are all the players set to miss out on the Copa del Rey final.
Every Barcelona Player Out of Copa del Rey Final
Robert Lewandowski (Injured)
Robert Lewandowski's recent hamstring injury came at a cruel time for the Catalans. Not only will the Poland international not be ready in time for the Copa del Rey final, but he will also miss the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
The striker leads Barcelona in scoring this season with 40 goals across all competitions. Hansi Flick now must rely on Ferran Torres to lead the line against Los Blancos.
Alejandro Balde (Injured)
Like Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde is nursing a hamstring injury and will likely not recover in time for El Clásico. The 21-year-old was forced to come off the pitch against Leganés on Apr. 12 and has not featured for Barcelona since.
Although there were some hopes that Balde could make it back for the Copa del Rey final, it is looking like Gerard Martín will be the Catalans' starting left back on Saturday.
Marc Casadó (Injured)
Marc Casadó's season ended back on Mar. 16 when the Spaniard suffered a knee injury in Barcelona's 4–2 victory over Atlético Madrid. The midfielder is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.
Expect Frenkie de Jong, who has stepped up in Casadó's absence, to be the man alongside Pedri in the Copa del Rey final.
Marc Bernal (Injured)
Marc Bernal is out for the season as well. The teenager tore his ACL back in August and also suffered damage to his meniscus.
Bernal is still on the long road to recovery and will not return to the pitch until Barcelona's 2025–26 campaign.
Marc-André ter Stegen (Doubt)
Marc-André ter Stegen was originally thought to be done for the season after the goalkeeper ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee back in September. Barcelona went ahead and signed Wojciech Szczęsny out of retirement to replace Ter Stegen for the rest of the season, but the German has recovered ahead of schedule and is now back in training.
While it is unlikely Ter Stegen is available for the Copa del Rey final, there is optimism surrounding his speedy recovery and he has not been ruled out of the fixture.
Every Real Madrid Player Out of Copa del Rey Final
Eduardo Camavinga (Injured)
After a season marred by injures, Eduardo Camavinga once again suffered another long-term problem in Real Madrid's 1–0 victory over Getafe. The club confirmed the Frenchman was diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle.
Camavinga will not only miss El Clásico, but also the rest of the season for Real Madrid.
Éder Militão (Injured)
Éder Militão's season came to an end when the Brazilian tore his ACL against Osasuna in November. The injury marked the second time in as many seasons the center back suffered an ACL injury.
Real Madrid's defense has gravely missed Militão, but the emergence of 21-year-old Raúl Asencio has helped plug the hole in Carlo Ancelotti's blackline.
Dani Carvajal (Injured)
Perhaps the biggest injury blow this season for Real Madrid came in October when Dani Carvajal tore his ACL against Villarreal. The defender was the best right back in Spain and arguably Europe when the injury forced an early end to his season.
Ancelotti has struggled to replace the Spaniard on the right flank and has rotated Lucas Vázquez and Fede Valverde at the position all season long. The good news for Real Madrid is that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly coming to Madrid this summer to provide more depth at the position.
Ferland Mendy (Doubt)
Ferland Mendy sustained a hamstring injury against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The left back's original return date was the Copa del Rey final, but the Frenchman has still yet to receive the green light from the club's medical staff.
Even if Mendy is a last-minute addition to Real Madrid's squad, it is still unlikely the defender will be thrown into the starting XI after not playing in over a month.
David Alaba (Doubt)
David Alaba was forced to come off the pitch at halftime against Getafe due to a muscular problem. Ever since the center back tore his ACL last season, he has been unable to remain healthy.
However, the problem is not expected to be a serious issue for Alaba and all signs point to the Austrian making the trip to Sevilla.
