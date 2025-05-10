Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona host Real Madrid for the fourth and final El Clásico of the season, one that could essentially clinch the La Liga title for the Catalans or add even more drama to the final three games of the season in Spain's top-flight.
Four points separate the two rivals in the title race, with Barça topping the standings thanks to a 15-game unbeaten run in the league since the start of 2025. Los Blancos lost the La Liga lead back in February, but have since managed to stay within touching distance of Barça, with both teams winning their last four league games on the bounce.
Barcelona have dominated Real Madrid this season, winning all three meetings so far including the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals. But the Catalans arrive to the match on a low after a heartbreaking exit from the Champions League semifinals and Real Madrid could capitalize to win perhaps the most important Clásico of the campaign.
Here's all you need to know ahead of a potential La Liga title-deciding El Clásico on Sunday.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Sunday, May 11
- Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 3.15 p.m. BST
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Inter Milan 4–3 Barcelona (AET) - 5/6/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Celta Vigo - 5/4/25
Real Valladolid 1–2 Barcelona - 4/3/25
Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid (AET) - 4/26/25
Barcelona 3–3 Inter Milan - 4/30/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 4/23/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Athletic Bilbao - 4/20/25
Barcelona 1–0 Mallorca - 4/22/25
Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal - 4/16/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV?
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Viaplay, La Liga TV
Canada
TSN, RDS
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Barcelona Team News
Jules Koundé could be the only major absentee for Barcelona since Robert Lewandowski returned from injury in Wednesday's second leg vs. Inter and Alejandro Balde plus Marc Casadó returned to team training in recent days. Nevertheless, it might be still to soon for the latter two to play any meaningful minutes.
The biggest question mark is between the sticks. Marc-André ter Stegen returned from injury and started last time out in La Liga, though, Flick might opt to play it safe and stay with Wojciech Szczęsny–who started vs. Inter midweek–in goal for such a pivotal match.
Gerard Martín and Eric García were two of Barça's bright spots in the defeat against Inter and should keep their place in the XI. Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez will complete the backline as Barcelona will field their strongest center back partnership.
Up front, Dani Olmo could keep his place over Fermín López and the rest of the front three picks itself. After the painful Champions League exit, winning La Liga is a must for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to keep their Ballon d'Or hopes alive.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Eric, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Real Madrid Team News
Injuries have plagued Real Madrid for much of the season and they travel to Barcelona for the most important game of their season without crucial defensive pieces in David Alaba, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger, who are all out for the rest of the season.
Eduardo Camavinga has featured in Ancelotti's makeshift back line various times this term, but the Frenchman is also unavailable through injury, further limiting Los Blancos' options to try and contain the best attack in La Liga this season.
Aurélien Tchouaméni will likely be deployed as an emergency center back to partner Raul Asencio. Up-front, Rodrygo could return to his usual spot on the right wing, unless Arda Güler starts three straight La Liga games for the first time in his Real Madrid career.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Asencio, García; Valverde, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Barcelona could be suffering from tired legs with such a congested schedule in recent weeks, something Real Madrid's world-class attack will try to take advantage of.
However, Flcik has had Ancelotti's number since he arrived in Barcelona, winning every meeting this term by an aggregate score of 12–4. With a chance to essentially clinch La Liga with a victory, Barcelona will dig deep and respond after the midweek heartbreak to expose Los Blancos' depleted back line.
Fueled by their home crowd in what'll most likely be the final El Clásico played in Montjuic, the Catalans will complete the season sweep over Real Madrid.