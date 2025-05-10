Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona: La Liga
The La Liga title is on the line when Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the final El Clásico of the season.
After getting knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals and losing the Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid's last chance at securing a major trophy this season comes down to La Liga. Los Blancos have won their last four league matches to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table.
With just four points separating the two rivals, El Clásico is shaping up to be a title-deciding match. After all, if Barcelona walk away with three points, they will all-but secure the Spanish crown. Real Madrid, on the other hand, could cut the gap down to just one point with victory, but they will have to do so without the injured Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal.
Los Blancos come into the match as the better rested side after Barcelona just played 120 minutes in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan. Real Madrid will hope the Catalans are still reeling from their devastating Champions League elimination come Sunday in their quest for their first El Clásico victory of the season.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Barcelona on May 11.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—With a makeshift defense in front of him, Courtois will have to be at his best to silence one of the best attacks in Europe.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—Vázquez mightily struggled against Raphinha in the Copa del Rey final, but Carlo Ancelotti has no choice but to start the Spaniard on the right flank; Fede Valverde is needed in the midfield.
CB: Raúl Asencio—As the only available first-team center back in Real Madrid's squad, Asencio will have to lead the defense at 21 years old.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The last time Tchouaméni started at center back against Flick's Barcelona, the Catalans put five goals past Real Madrid. The Frenchman gets a chance at redemption with Alaba and Rüdiger out for the season.
LB: Fran García—García's future at Real Madrid is uncertain, but he now has the opportunity to prove his worth to the club with Mendy sidelined until the 2025–26 campaign.
DM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan will look to control the tempo of the game and keep Barcelona from enjoying prolonged spells of possession.
DM: Dani Ceballos—Ancelotti's biggest decision comes down to choosing between Ceballos or Luka Modrić. After his impressive performance against Celta Vigo last weekend, the Italian manager might be more inclined to give Ceballos the nod.
RW: Arda Güler—It is impossible to keep the 20-year-old on the bench. In his last three appearances, Güler has recorded two goals and two assists. Rodrygo, on the other hand, has managed just one goal in his last 22 appearances.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham has a history of showing up against Barcelona. The England international scored three goals against the Catalans last season and was Real Madrid's best player in the Copa del Rey final.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—With Jules Koundé out injured, Vinícius Júnior will have the edge over whoever Flick decides to start at right back.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé almost sparked a comeback for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final with a brilliant free kick. The Frenchman is two goals away from breaking the all-time club record for a player in their debut season.