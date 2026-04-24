Barcelona XI vs. Getafe: Yamal Replacement Turns Heads—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona are in the home stretch of their La Liga title defense and victory on Saturday away at Getafe would put them on the brink of becoming Spanish champions.

Hansi Flick’s men have won eight straight in La Liga which has helped them build a nine-point buffer to bitter rivals Real Madrid. A 1–0 win against Celta Vigo last time out kept Barcelona’s stellar pace at the summit, but it came at a massive cost.

Lamine Yamal suffered a hamstring injury scoring the winner from the spot that will sideline him for the rest of the season. It’s a brutal blow for Barça, who will have to do without their best player in their mission to wrap-up the title in the next six games.

It would take a significant collapse for Barcelona to vacate their league crown, but Getafe away has been a difficult trip in recent history and Yamal’s injury makes Saturday’s trip considerably harder.

It’s time for other attackers to step up and carry Barça to another league title.

Decision on Yamal Replacement

Roony Bardghji is a strong candidate to start on Saturday. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Roony Bardghji replaced Yamal against Celta after his injury and the 20-year-old Swede is the favorite to start in the right wing on Saturday against Getafe’s stout backline.

But there are other headaches Flick must address. Eric García is suspended for yellow card accumulation, meaning Frenkie de Jong could finally return to the XI. For the first time since Jan. 21, the Dutchman and Pedri could start together in midfield.

João Cancelo lasted only 20 minutes against Celta before leaving the pitch with an injury. Early indications suggest he avoided a serious problem and he’s back in training, but Alejandro Balde could be given the nod at left back.

Raphinha and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined with injuries and Marc Bernal faces a late fitness test to determine his status.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Eric García, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal.

Eric García, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona’s starting midfield duo could start together for the first time in over three months. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—García leads La Liga with 13 clean sheets and making sure he adds a 14th on Saturday could be the difference in the game.

RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé keeps his place in the XI, but had Eric been available, the struggling Frenchman might not have been as lucky.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí was superb against Celta. Barring the egregious red card he received in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid, the teenager has been pretty solid over the last couple of months.

CB: Gerard Martín—The industrious Martín is undoubtedly Barça’s breakout player of the year and he’ll once again operate in the heart of defense looking for another solid outing.

LB: Alejandro Balde—Injuries and poor form opened the door for Cancelo to usurp the starting role from Balde. The Masia graduate must take advantage of his opportunities the rest of the way, or his future could come under scrutiny this summer.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong’s absence has been sorely felt over the past month. His return to the XI is cause for celebration, especially for his midfield partner.

DM: Pedri—The return of De Jong should ease the burden on a heavily-taxed Pedri, who’s been tasked with doing almost everything in the base of midfield for the better part of the last month. Pedri’s ability to pick out passes between the lines will be essential for success against Getafe’s sturdy backline.

RW: Roony Bardghji—In only his second league start of 2026, Bardghji’s fearless nature and ability to take on his man to try and make something happen is a needed attacking wrinkle without Yamal.

AM: Dani Olmo—The Spaniard’s ability to operate in tight spaces makes him an almost guaranteed starter on Saturday, given Barcelona’s attackers likely won’t have much freedom to operate with time and space.

LW: Fermín López—Marcus Rashford has failed to impress recently and Gavi is a more defensive profile, so Fermín López should get the nod in a game Barcelona will need all the help they can get to bypass a frustrating defense to tilt the pitch in their favor.

ST: Ferran Torres—The Spaniard will be disappointed his midweek screamer was disallowed, but Torres has come alive over the past two weeks, decidedly beating Robert Lewandowski for the starting job during the run-in. Barça will hope his purple patch continues on Saturday.

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