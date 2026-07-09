Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. Spain: World Cup Quarterfinal

Belgium’s hunt for a first-ever World Cup title continues on Friday when it clashes with reigning European champions Spain in the competition’s quarterfinal.

While the Red Devils appear extremely unlikely to go all the way this summer under Rudi Garcia, they find themselves brimming with belief ahead of their upcoming match. After destroying New Zealand and performing an extraordinary comeback against Senegal, the Europeans thrashed the USMNT 4–1 to book a quarterfinal spot.

Overcoming Spain will prove a challenge on another scale entirely, however, and Garcia has some selection dilemmas ahead of Friday’s all-or-nothing affair. The Frenchman will be forced to change his lineup after an ACL injury suffered by Amadou Onana, but he might make several alterations to combat a fearsome foe.

Here’s how Belgium could line up as they vie for a semifinal berth.

Belgium Predicted XI vs. Spain

Belgium will have to make at least one change from the USMNT win. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Belgium XI!

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois still stands tall as the game’s greatest goalkeeper and he might be working overtime against Spain’s myriad of midfield and attacking threats.

RB: Timothy Castagne—The Fulham defender has usurped Thomas Meunier on the international stage and is now Garcia’s go-to right back. Castagne will hope to face Álex Baena on Friday, rather than the electric Nico Williams.

CB: Nathan Ngoy—Garcia has welcomed Ngoy back into the team following his red card against Iran in the group stage. Five of the Lille defender’s seven senior caps have come since the beginning of June.

CB: Brandon Mechele—Belgium’s lack of top-quality defensive options has opened the door to a late international career for Club Brugge’s Mechele. The 33-year-old had earned just three senior caps before first being recalled by Garcia in March 2025.

LB: Maxim De Cuyper—De Cuyper is handed the unenviable assignment of stopping Lamine Yamal on Friday. Few left backs have achieved the feat previously.

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CM: Youri Tielemans—Belgium’s hero of the stunning round of 32 victory over Senegal should operate in a deeper role against Spain following a midfield reshuffle forced by Onana’s injury.

CM: Hans Vanaken—After a goal and assist against the USMNT, Vanaken could replace Nicolas Raskin in the double pivot. The 33-year-old is not renowned for his defensive acumen, however, and must be on high alert against the likes of Pedri and Rodri.

RW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard has been quietly terrific this summer, especially in recent matches. The Arsenal forward, who appears set to join Beşiktaş soon, has managed four goal involvements in his last three outings.

AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne was withdrawn early against Senegal and then dropped to the bench last time out, but Garcia might restore his chief creator to the XI as he seeks to carve open a Spain side yet to concede this summer.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Similarly to De Bruyne, the Manchester City winger was snubbed against the USMNT, but his balletic feet and frightening pace will be required to overcome Pedro Porro at SoFi Stadium.

ST: Charles De Ketelaere—Romelu Lukaku has been in lively mood this summer despite his lack of match sharpness, but De Ketelaere finally arrived to the party with a clinical brace against the Stars and Stripes.

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