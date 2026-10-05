‘No Plan’—Benin Hilariously Admits Defeat to ‘the God’ Lionel Messi Ahead of Farewell Match

Benin will fact Argentina on Tuesday night in Lionel Messi’s final game for La Albiceleste, and center back Mohamed Tijani hilariously revealed his team’s strategy entering the game: none. There was nothing to be done to prepare for the likes of Messi, who he described as “God.”

Tijani and the rest of Benin’s squad were caught by Argentine media shopping around the streets of Buenos Aires. After showing off the Albiceleste-themed yerba mate cup he bought for his kids, Tijani spoke about Messi’s farewell match in a comedically blunt interview with outlet C5N.

“F---, he’s the best in the world,” Tijani said when asked what Messi means to him. The next question revolved around how the No. 89 globally-ranked Benin planned to defend Messi in his farewell match, prompting an even funnier response.

“We shouldn’t mark Messi,” Tijani confessed. “We are going to enjoy this match. There’s no special plan to defend against Messi, we just have to enjoy this game, and that’s it.”

“I’m going to look at him like this,” Tijani added, laughing. “Messi, you are the God. To me, he’s the best in the world, like I’m telling you.”

Not to be outshined by Tijani’s excitement, Benin’s team doctor interrupted the interview to shout: “He’s the best in the world! He’s the God of football!”

Argentina vs. Benin: Details of Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match

Anticipation continues to grow in Argentina, as an entire nation prepares to bid farewell to Messi in a date that will forever be engraved in La Albiceleste’s history.

Countless tributes have gone viral on social media in the lead-up to the match. In Messi’s home city of Rosario, a massive Argentina No. 10 shirt was placed at one of the city’s landmarks, with “Thank You” replacing Messi’s name.

🥹 🩵 ¡EL HOMENAJE PARA MESSI EN ROSARIO!



La enorme playera que pusieron en Argentina para agradecer a su ídolo.



(vía rosariolaciudad) pic.twitter.com/nqKFXR5rzW — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 5, 2026

A number of tributes will take place before and after the match against Benin. Messi will be accompanied by his family, his teammates and the players from Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning side—minus a couple of absentees.

The match will start at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), and live musical performances will take place before and after the contest, as well as at half time.

Tickets for the match were sold out almost instantly, meaning River Plate’s Estadio Monumental will be packed to its 85,000 capacity. A Fan Fest has also been installed at Buenos Aires’s university for those who were unable to secure a ticket to gather in numbers for the momentous occasion.

Argentina will wear a special jersey dedicated to Messi for the first and only time. After the match, a video tribute will be displayed on the stadium’s screens.

The stage is set for Messi’s last dance with Argentina, a watershed moment for the country and world soccer as a whole.