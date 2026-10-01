The 10 Best Premier League Right Backs of All Time

There has been no greater shift in terms of roles and responsibilities in the modern game than at fullback.

No longer can right backs and left backs stand twiddling their thumbs on the halfway line, frantically retreating as soon as their side cede possession. Instead, they must be marauders and pass masters, chipping in with goals and assists alongside their stringent defensive duties.

Evidence of these modern fullbacks is rife in the Premier League as England opens its doors to continental philosophies. Still, there remains something to be said for the old-school fullback. Hard as nails and the least athletic player on the pitch, wrestling with wingers and immediately shifting the ball to a creative teammate.

The discussion of the best ever is truly subjective, but this is who Sports Illustrated determines to be the best right backs of the Premier League era.

How We Ranked the Premier League’s Greatest Right Backs

Peak & Longevity—A player’s highest level, how long they maintained it, and their consistency across their Premier League career.

Ability—The eye test matters. Technical quality, tactical intelligence, defensive impact, leadership and influence all played a significant role in our rankings.

Legacy—Trophies, individual honors, iconic moments and the lasting impact each player had on both their club and the Premier League as a whole.

10. Steve Finnan

Steve Finnan. | IMAGO/ANP

Seamus Coleman, Stephen Carr and Gary Kelly were three exceptional Irish right backs, but Steve Finnan, who spent his heyday with Liverpool in the mid-2000s, may just have been the best, and most underrated, of the lot.



A reliable provider for both Gérard Houllier and Rafael Benítez, Finnan boasted a right boot that could find any striker’s head inside the penalty area—most easily Peter Crouch’s. He had tremendous stamina, often making lung-bursting runs up and down the right flank, and most importantly he knew how to defend—a trait that not all modern day fullbacks have mastered.

9. Bacary Sagna

Bacary Sagna was brilliant for Arsenal. | Getty

Much like his international compatriot, teammate and fellow fullback Gaël Clichy, Bacary Sagna divided his days in the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester City, moving from the former to the latter in 2014.



However, it was with the Gunners that Sagna impressed most, offering some exquisite displays on the right-hand side of Arsène Wenger’s defence.



The 65-cap France international turned out in the Premier League 267 times and deserved to call time on his career in England with more than just an FA Cup and League Cup in his trophy cabinet.

8. Lauren

Lauren helped Arsenal go unbeaten in 2003-04. | Getty/Richard Sellers

Lauren was part of an Arsenal side that reached new heights in the early 2000s, claiming a first-team spot under Wenger after a shaky debut season at Highbury.



The Cameroonian’s ascent was crucial in the Gunners claiming two Premier League titles, including during the Invincibles season of 2003–04.



He was not a prolific provider in the final third but he wasn’t shy in supporting the attack either—not that he needed too given the quality at Arsenal’s disposal on the flanks.

7. Branislav Ivanovic

Branislav Ivanovic was a warrior. | Getty/Bongarts

Serbia international Branislav Ivanovic was deadly in the air, regularly arriving at the far post to provide the decisive touch for Chelsea inside the penalty area. His powerful bursts into the box and clutch strikes endeared him to Blues supporters—22 goals in the Premier League a nod to how efficient he was in the final third.



He was also a mightily fine defender: strong in the tackle, deceptively quick and adept at turning against pacy forwards and extremely physical. His versatility was extremely useful to Chelsea, as he not only played superbly at right back but also extremely competently at center back.

6. Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta isn't even that difficult to say, is it? | IMAGO/PRiME Media Images

Full backs are synonymous with wearing their heart on their sleeve and César Azpilicueta epitomized that more than most. The indefatigable Spaniard would do anything for victory, even if it meant covering every single blade of grass and putting his body in harm’s way.



However, it’s easy to forget what a technically-gifted footballer Azpilicueta was for Chelsea. He provided ten goals and 36 assists in 349 Premier League appearances and showed the versatility required to play as a wingback or center back.



Chelsea’s skipper for many years, he lifted the Premier League title on two occasions.

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5. Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta was an old school defender. | Getty/Julian Finney

Pablo Zabaleta was not a flashy footballer. He was good at defending, good on the ball and good going forward. What more can you ask for from your right back?



With plenty of South American grit and a tireless work rate, the Argentine was adored during his nine years with Manchester City and proved key in their rise to greatness.



He even scored on the most famous day in the club’s history, providing the first in the famous 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers in which Sergio Agüero’s stoppage-time strike won the Cityzens the Premier League title.

4. Lee Dixon

Lee Dixon. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

When you think of consistency and old school defending, you think of Arsenal’s 1990s backline and by proxy Lee Dixon.



A mainstay for the Gunners for 14 years, including several seasons before the formation of the Premier League, the England international was always a steady presence at the back, rarely putting a foot wrong in a watertight defense.



Dixon won the Premier League title twice having lifted two First Division titles previously, and played in a formidable backline alongside Steve Bould, Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Nigel Winterburn. 1–0 to the Arsenal? Dixon was often to thank for that.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid in 2025. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

From the steady to the spectacular, Trent Alexander-Arnold re-wrote the rule book for right backs during his time at Liverpool.



Boasting a passing range that midfielders would kill for, the Englishman was (and still is) capable of putting the ball on a sixpence, and played with the sort swagger rarely seen in a defender—it’s why Jürgen Klopp loved having him on the opposite flank to Andy Robertson.



Though often accused of being a yard short defensively, Alexander-Arnold and his gorgeous right boot produced more assists than any other fullback in Premier League history. He a

2. Gary Neville

Gary Neville (left) is a Premier League icon. | IMAGO/Geoff Martin

Jamie Carragher famously once quipped: ”No one grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville.”



That does a significant disservice to the Premier League’s most consistent-ever right back, who was a key member of several truly exceptional Manchester United sides. Neville often plays down his own accomplishments, but he was an incredibly solid one vs. one defender and a tenacious tackler.



An eight-time Premier League winner, Neville was surprisingly adept going forward as well, notching 35 assists across his Premier League career while playing the brilliant David Beckham.

1. Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker was key to Manchester City’s period of domination. | IMAGO/LaPresse

Manchester City’s achievements have been tarnished by a Premier League investigation into serious financial rule breaching—but that can’t detract from the brilliance Kyle Walker displayed during a period of supreme dominance.



While others came and went at the Etihad Stadium, Walker was an ever-present as City won countless honors under Pep Guardiola, including four Premier League titles in a row.



Walker’s athleticism and unbelievable speed often rescued dire defensive situations, while his attacking threat was often unparalleled. Having coached the likes of Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves, the fact Guardiola placed as much trust in Walker for as long as he did speaks volumes for his ability.

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