What the Biggest 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominees Have Said About Their Chances

The incessant campaigning for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is underway, with nominees all taking turns explaining why they deserve to take home soccer’s most prestigious individual honor.

The shortlist for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award revealed the 30 players nominated for the prize once traded back and forth between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. What used to be a two-horse race is now a furious competition between the world’s best players at nearly every position.

The somewhat murky criteria for the award opens itself up to plenty of arguments in favor of multiple stars this fall. Does the Ballon d’Or go to the player with the most titles, or the most goals? Does it go to the best player at the club level, or the best player on the international stage? What about those who succeeded at both, but don’t have staggering numbers?

In previous years, the winner for the prize has been rather straightforward. But in 2026, the favorites seemingly change with each passing day—and the nominees are taking a moment to plead their cases, or in some instances, the cases of others.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé won the Pichichi trophy for a second straight season. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

It feels only right to start with the man who cannot stop talking about the Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappé has made it very, very known that he believes he should be the player accepting the prestigious prize on Oct. 26.

“I believe I can win it this year,” Mbappé said in an interview with France Football. “It’s one of my objectives, and a short-term one at that.”

Despite not winning a single trophy with Real Madrid or France, the superstar forward believes his individual accomplishments are enough to crown him the next Ballon d’Or winner. Mbappé finished as the top scorer in the Champions League, La Liga and the World Cup.

“Being the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, surpassing all the greatest legends in history, in the most important tournament that sport has ever created, is breathtaking,” he continued.

“Finishing as top scorer in all the major competitions, where all the best players in the world compete, is significant. I don't know if it’s ever been achieved before. I believe history should always be recognized.

“Of course, there’s the team aspect, that’s important. Football is a team sport. But it’s an individual trophy. And my understanding of the Ballon d’Or is that of the Messi and Ronaldo era,” he said. “It's never given to standard players, but to exceptional players. And I think I’ve done different things this year.”

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is a world champion at age 19. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal is another player openly campaigning for the award after he helped Barcelona win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, before starring for Spain in its World Cup triumph.

“Who would I give it to? The best in the world,” Yamal told Movistar+. “Who are they going to give it to? That’s a very long discussion.

“I honestly think that maybe there are two of us who are the best in the world. And I think I deserve it this year because of what I’ve won. Because for me, Mbappé and I are the two best in the world. For me, it’s very clear, and everyone who watches the games knows it.”

Yamal finished as the runner-up in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting—and that was before he added a World Cup title to his trophy cabinet.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane went on a phenomenal run this summer for England. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

A player moving with a bit more humility is Harry Kane. The striker put together a career-best season at Bayern Munich and then took center stage for England at the 2026 World Cup.

“I am extremely proud to put in the season that I did last year,” he said. “The Ballon d’Or is as big as it gets from an individual point of view.

“The Ballon d’Or is not in my hands. I’ve done what I can do in terms of putting in performances. It's now down to votes, and other people, and the media, and stuff I can’t control. So we’ll see what happens.

“Obviously it would be amazing if it were to happen. But it’s two or three months until that is decided, so it’s not something that's at the front of my mind right now.”

Rodri

Rodri led Spain to World Cup glory this summer. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Another name among the favorites for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is Rodri. The Spanish midfielder took home the Golden Ball at this summer’s showpiece event, reminding everyone that when fully fit, he is the best No. 6 in the world.

Yet Rodri threw the spotlight on his Barcelona teammate and fellow countryman Yamal when asked about the Ballon d’Or.

“What does the Ballon d’Or measure? Individual performance, the season? We’re all drawn to individual titles, but I think that a 19-year-old who has been able to win what Lamine has won is impressive; it already speaks to his stature as a player,” Rodri told Mundo Deportivo.

“From there, we’ll see what they decide. I think it’s a very open year, where perhaps all the players on the shortlist have the merit to win it. So it’s not something that worries me too much. I would like a Spaniard to win it, whether it’s Lamine, Pau (Cubarsí), Fabián (Ruiz), or even me, whoever is nominated.”

Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé led PSG to back-to-back Champions League triumphs. | Alexis Lefaix/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé found himself embroiled in a war of words with Mbappé while discussing his chances of going back-to-back. After his fellow countryman called himself the “chosen one,” Dembélé subtly hit back.

“I’ve always been at the back of the class working hard,” Dembélé said. “Throughout my career, I haven’t said a word. I’ve worked incredibly hard.

“Like I said, I was never the chosen one, but I worked hard and last year I was rewarded after a fantastic year with Paris Saint-Germain. And this year, we’ll see how it goes—no pressure, taking it easy.”

Dembélé also made sure to point out he was “better in the decisive moments, very clearly.” The forward led PSG to a second-consecutive Champions League title, helping the Parisians become just the second team in the modern era to successfully defend their European crown.

Fabián Ruiz

Fabián Ruiz won the World Cup and the Champions League. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Dembélé’s PSG teammate Fabián Ruiz also picked up a Ballon d’Or nomination. The Spanish midfielder is the only player on the shortlist who won the Champions League and the World Cup, a fact he acknowledged but did not harp on.

“Where do I see myself in the Ballon d’Or race? That comes down to the voters," he told France Football. “The most important thing for me is to put myself at the disposal of the team, while at the same time striving to be among the best.

“I was fortunate to be among the list of thirty nominees last year. Being among the thirty is a great honor. Let them vote for whoever they consider most deserving of the award. I am grateful and proud simply to be nominated.”

When asked if anyone had a better season than him, Ruiz responded: “In terms of titles, no. On an individual level, great players produced a brilliant season, and there is no doubt about their level. There are many candidates. Just being among the players nominated for the Ballon d’Or is a great honor and a source of immense happiness.”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shined the brightest in the Champions League. | ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

We might as well stick to PSG nominees. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is up for the 2026 Ballon d’Or for his sensational season with Luis Enrique’s side. The winger led the team with 10 goals in the Champions League en route to the club’s historic triumph over Arsenal in May.

“Let’s see what life has in store for me. I’m ready for anything,” Kvaratskhelia said. “Winning the Ballon d’Or without playing in the World Cup? I think it doesn’t depend on me; it depends on the people who decide.”

Indeed, working against Kvaratskhelia is his World Cup absence. Georgia failed to qualify for the summer’s showpiece event, keeping the 25-year-old at home while the biggest stars in the world competed across North America.

“It’s a pleasure to be in the race to win it, in life, just like in football I believe in everything. When players and legends like Michel Platini and Toni Kroos say that I deserve this trophy it’s a real pleasure. Even if it were just one person on the planet, it feels good when they think you deserve something. It means I’m doing my job right, and I want to keep going at the same level.”

Marquinhos

Marquinhos is now a two-time Champions League winner. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Keeping on the current theme, PSG captain Marquinhos earned a nomination for leading the Parisians’ and Brazil’s backlines last season. Like a true leader, the center back deflected the attention off himself and highlighted those playing alongside him at the club level.

“I hope that it will be someone from PSG,” he said. “We have very good players. I can’t pick out one. It is an individual award. We won important titles. I hope that it will be someone from PSG.”

Considering 10 of the 30 nominees are from PSG, Marquinhos has a decent chance of getting his wish.

Michael Olise, Luis Díaz

Michael Olise (left) and Luis Díaz both backed the same player. | Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Bayern Munich stars Michael Olise and Luis Díaz did not hesitate to throw their support at Kane for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Neither player spoke on behalf of their own achievements, instead opting to back their teammate.

In a video from the club asking why Kane should win the Ballon d’Or, Olise’s answer was simple and direct: “Because he was the best player last season.”

Díaz added: “He does everything. [He] attacks, defends, assists. He was one of the top scorers in the whole world last season.

“That's why I think he deserves it. 100%. He always wants more, refuses to settle, and he helps you as a teammate to grow.”

Declan Rice

Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the world. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice took a similar approach. Despite helping Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years and bringing the club to the Champions League final last season, the England international is rooting for his fellow countryman Kane.

“It’s the second year in a row I have been nominated,” Rice said. “It’s obviously really good. I’m really proud. Obviously I know who I want to win it. I’d love to see Harry Kane win it, so I’m wishing him all the best in that.”

While Kane was leading England’s line, Rice was at the heart of Thomas Tuchel’s midfield, where he played through fitness issues all in the hopes of getting the Three Lions’ their first major men’s trophy since 1966. The team settled for a third place finish.

Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané helped Al Nassr conquer the Saudi Pro League. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sadio Mané was a surprise addition to the Ballon d’Or shortlist. The former Liverpool star was one of two players nominated from the Saudi Pro League—and the only from Al Nassr, likely much to Cristiano Ronaldo’s dismay.

"The feeling is unbelievable! I would like to say thank you to the fans, and of course to the journalists,” Mané said. “I know there are many players who could have been on the list, certainly, especially from the Saudi Pro League, but these are the votes, so I would like to say thank you once again."

Mané also was recognized for his contributions to Senegal, who controversially saw itself stripped of its AFCON title in the winter.

“I will strive to keep moving forward, and of course to become better and better.”

Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez is among the 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. | Aric Becker/AFP/Getty Images

Lautaro Martínez might not fancy his own chances of taking home the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but he knows the player he wants to see win the prestigious award.

“Who will win the Ballon d’Or? Messi. Without doubt,” the Inter Milan striker told TNT Brasil. “He is the best in the world. He is the best in the history of this sport. As long as he is on the pitch, he will have a chance.”

Martínez got another front row seat to Messi’s heroics this summer when the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner dragged Argentina to the World Cup final. Martínez played his role as well, recording four goal contributions in seven appearances for La Albiceleste after he already led Inter back to Serie A glory.