Can Anyone Stop Erling Haaland? Ranking Favorites to Win 2026–27 Premier League Golden Boot

The Premier League history books are brimming with legendary forwards, most of whom have collected the competition’s Golden Boot at one time or another.

Teddy Sheringham was the inaugural winner in 1992–93 and has since been joined by an all-star cast, which includes the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.

An array of clinical attackers are seeking to join esteemed company by topping the scoring charts during the 2026–27 Premier League season—or in Erling Haaland’s case, secure a record-equaling fourth prize in just his fifth year since arriving in English soccer.

Here are the leading runners and riders for the coming season’s award.

10. Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dominic Solanke can be very effective when injury-free. | IMAGO/Sebastian Fre

Injury completely disrupted Dominic Solanke’s 2025–26 season. The striker managed just 15 Premier League appearances and three goals, with fitness issues also hampering his progress in preseason.



However, if Solanke can enjoy an extended period of good health, then he should supply a significant number of goals for Roberto De Zerbi in a stronger Tottenham Hotspur side.



The 28-year-old delivered 19 Premier League goals in his final season with Bournemouth and could manage a similar haul if he can avoid regular fitness setbacks.

9. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer scored 22 league goals in his debut Chelsea season. | Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Injury also negatively affected Cole Palmer for stretches of last season and his output naturally suffered. After scoring 37 league goals across the previous two campaigns combined, he could only manage 10 in 2025–26—half of which were penalties.



Palmer was not the only member of Chelsea’s roster to struggle under various managers last season, and the attacking midfielder—who has had the summer off after missing the World Cup—should be among those to benefit from Xabi Alonso’s arrival.



Chelsea should be more progressive with the Spaniard at the helm and Palmer will be deployed high up the field. He should avoid being overworked with no European soccer for the Blues, hopefully boosting his availability and impact.

8. Benjamin Šeško (Man Utd)

Benjamin Šeško improved throughout his debut season. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After a tame start to life at Manchester United, Benjamin Šeško found his feet after the midseason arrival of Michael Carrick. The youngster scored seven of his 11 Premier League goals following the arrival of the now permanent Red Devils boss.



United have, so far at least, opted against signing another striker that could potentially encroach on Šeško’s minutes, meaning he should be the club’s starting forward for much of the season. After gaining invaluable experience last term, he could really kick on in 2026–27.



United have been much improved under Carrick and scoring goals has seldom been an issue for a star-studded forward line. With Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo supplying him, Šeško should score plenty as long as he stays healthy.

7. Antoine Semenyo (Man City)

Antoine Semenyo was fantastic last term. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo produced the best goalscoring season of his Premier League career in 2025–26, netting 17 times for Bournemouth and Manchester City. There’s no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.



The Ghana international is incredibly versatile, capable of operating on either the left or right wing, and his eye for goal makes him an undeniable threat—even without Pep Guardiola pulling the strings in the dugout.



City will take time to adjust under Enzo Maresca, especially considering the turnover in their roster, but Semenyo should provide a consistent source of strikes for his new boss.

6. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins didn’t have his best season in 2025–26. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Ollie Watkins has been ever so consistent since signing for Aston Villa. He’s produced a double-digit Premier League haul in each of his six campaigns in the West Midlands, peaking with 19 goals—not to mention 13 assists—during the 2023–24 season.



The 30-year-old finished last season on fire, scoring seven times in his last six Premier League outings, and has the capacity to conjure another excellent goalscoring campaign.



That’s if he stays with Villa, however, as the England international has been strongly linked with a move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

5. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)

Viktor Gyökeres managed 14 Premier League goals last season. | Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres came in for criticism last season despite Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph. The end of their 22-year drought was aided by the towering Swede, who supplied 14 league goals.



There are plenty of rough edges to Gyökeres’s game and he faces a tough battle with Kai Havertz for the No.9 spot this season, but he’s regularly showcased his clinical edge since moving to north London—albeit typically against weaker teams not considered direct rivals.



If he’s handed a run of starts, he will deliver a steady stream of goals, and his Sporting CP career proves he can deliver massive hauls when in a confident mood.

4. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak needs to improve. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League’s record signing endured a disastrous debut season with Liverpool. Alexander Isak arrived at Anfield unfit and took an age to reach match sharpness—at which point he sustained a broken leg which ruled him out for several months.



In the end, the Swede scored just three times in 14 Premier League appearances, looking a shadow of the player who had devastated defenses consistently for Newcastle United.



However, after a promising World Cup with Sweden and a preseason under new manager Andoni Iraola that teased a blossoming relationship with Florian Wirtz, Isak has the potential to turn things around. When in form, there are few trickier strikers for center backs to come up against.

3. Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Igor Thiago was runner-up in last term’s Golden Boot race. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After losing Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in recent seasons, Brentford appeared set to struggle in front of goal during 2025–26. But Igor Thiago stepped up to the plate and delivered a mightily impressive 22 goals which put him second in the final Golden Boot standings.



The towering Brazilian is not the quickest, but he’s an instinctive penalty-box poacher with a bulky frame and clinical touch. Now, the test is whether he can match or even improve upon last term’s tally.



Brentford have proved surprisingly effective under Keith Andrews and preseason offered encouragement heading into the new campaign. Thiago will play every match for the Bees and should reward Andrews with goals.

2. João Pedro (Chelsea)

Expect to see João Pedro’s signature celebration frequently. | Chelsea Football Club/Getty Images

Amid a disappointing season for most at Chelsea, João Pedro shone during his 2025–26 debut. The Brazilian caught the eye with his technical class and clever positioning, while he also discovered a ruthless streak in front of goal.



Pedro delivered 15 strikes in the Premier League—comfortably the most in a season in his careeer to date—and none of those efforts came from the penalty spot, unlike his clubmate Palmer.



Like the Englishman, Pedro should thrive under the offensive-minded Alonso, and he’s going to play pretty much every match as Chelsea’s goalscoring talisman.

1. Erling Haaland (Man City)

Erling Haaland has won the award three times in four seasons. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Who is brave enough to bet against Haaland?



The Scandi sharpshooter has won the Golden Boot during three of his four campaigns in the Premier League, including a 27-goal victory last season aided by an explosive start to the term.



Even if City struggle initially under new boss Enzo Maresca, the Norwegian, who was excellent at the World Cup, will continue to deliver without hesitation. Simply nothing can stop him from finding the back of the net.



Haaland is the undisputed favorite to secure his fourth prize, which would take him level with current record-holders Salah and Henry. He’s only just turned 26 and has eight years left on his contract, so is well placed to completely shatter that record in time.