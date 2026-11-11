Does Lionel Messi Deserve to Win a Historic Third Consecutive MLS MVP Award?

After lifting a record eighth Ballon d’Or, Messi departed European soccer and joined Inter Miami of Major League Soccer midway through the 2023 season. He quickly transformed one of the worst teams in MLS into a major challenger for silverware, winning the Leagues Cup and losing in the U.S. Open Cup final.

With a full season under his belt, Messi then spearheaded Miami’s 2024 squad to the greatest regular season record in MLS history at the time (74 total points) and its maiden Supporters’ Shield, ultimately earning him the MLS MVP award.

Even in the twilight of his career, Messi has continued to deliver big for the Herons. He won the 2025 MLS MVP, becoming just the second player in league history to win the individual honor twice, after Preki who won it in 1997 and 2003. Messi then guided the Herons past Nashville, Cincinnati, NYCFC and Vancouver to secure the club’s first-ever MLS Cup.

2026 has been a tumultuous year for Miami after losing club icons Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the offseason, followed by the early-season departure of manager Javier Mascherano. But largely thanks to Messi, Miami have managed to stay the course and finish with the third-best record in MLS for the second straight season, locking down second in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville.

Messi can make history by becoming the only player to win three Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards, but does he deserve to three-peat? Let's take a look.

The Numbers Don’t Lie—Messi Is the 2026 MLS MVP

Who's the most valuable player in the league? 🤔@SachaKljestan shares his final MVP Power Rankings before Decision Day on Saturday. 📈



✍️: https://t.co/9DHWM7tqOq pic.twitter.com/KganQ2SKCc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 4, 2026

Miami finished the regular season four points behind Vancouver as well as 17 points behind Nashville, who usurped their record for the highest points-tally (77) in an MLS regular season. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge have both launched strong MVP campaigns for Nashville, as has Brian White for Vancouver. Other players like Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Carles Gil (New England), and Denis Bouanga (LAFC) have also delivered solid individual campaigns.

Unfortunately for them, they are mere mortals competing against “an alien”. For the past two decades, Messi has operated on another wavelength, unleashing passes that other players cannot even fathom, manufacturing shots that defy geometry and extracting the best version of his teammates. He has been the best player in MLS by a significant margin ever since landing in the 305, and that reality doesn’t show signs of changing anytime soon.

After becoming the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVPs, Messi became the first player to retain his top scorer title, joining Taylor Twellman, Preki, Jeff Cunningham, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Chris Wondolowski as the only players with two MLS Golden Boots. He scored 26 goals this season— four more than second-placed Musa—while his 17 assists were bettered only by Charlotte's Pep Biel (18). That makes 43 goal contributions, 12 more than any other player.

Even at 39 years of age, Messi has continued to make his mark and define games both as a creator as well as a finisher. He registered 183 shots—61 more than any other player, of which 76 on target (24 more than anyone else). He also led MLS players in expected assists (12.7) as well as expected goal contributions per 90 minutes (1.13), while only Evander (27) created more big chances than him (25).

Messi has been the north star for a Miami team bereft of direction and stability this season. Even during the disastrous interim tenure of Guillermo Hoyos, he kept Miami fighting at the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings and competing against the best teams in MLS. And even when he had a reason to, he never once allowed his game to drop.

Midway through the season, Messi competed in his sixth FIFA World Cup, where he reminded billions of viewers across the world why he is still one of the best players on the planet. He dragged Argentina to the final, where they came within inches of winning a record-fourth straight major trophy, only to lose to Spain in extra time.

Messi had an unforgettable World Cup run. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

He won the World Cup Silver Ball, although he really should have picked up his third Golden Ball. He was the best player in the tournament, even if he wasn't on the best team. No player created more chances (25), big chances (eight) or expected assists (4.2) than Messi, while only Kylian Mbappé had more expected goals (6.9 vs. 5.3), goals (10 vs. eight) and goal contributions (14 vs. 12).

Messi went toe-to-toe with Mbappé in a thrilling race for both the Golden Boot and the all-time World Cup scoring record, surpassing Miroslav Klose's historic tally (16) before eventually being overtaken by Mbappé (22 vs. 21), in addition to finishing as the all-time assist provider in the World Cup (12). The Argentine delivered a tournament for the ages, reaching heights that no MLS player had previously scaled on the World Cup stage.

After stretching his body and mind to the limit on the world’s biggest stage, it would have been easy for Messi to take some time off and recuperate. Instead, he returned two weeks later, coming off the bench against Columbus Crew before bagging a brace and an assist in a Leagues Cup match vs. Atletico San Luis.

Messi Transforms Heartbreak Into Heroics

Messi continued to play despite mourning the death of his father. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Three weeks after the World Cup final, Messi’s father, Jorge, aged 68, died from an illness that had lasted several months. Nevertheless, Messi put on a strong face and continued to deliver his brilliant best for club and country.

Messi traveled from Miami to Rosario to grieve alongside his family, but missed just one match before returning to action against León. Even after losing one of the most important figures in his life, Messi's performances on the pitch have remained as extraordinary as ever, scoring 15 goals and seven assists in his last 17 appearances.

He ensured Miami don’t end the 2026 season trophy-less, notching a goal and an assist in a 2–0 win against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. And after bidding farewell to his legendary 21-year Argentina career, he has continued to make his presence felt for Miami. Messi returned from his final international break with a brace against D.C. United, before bagging an assist against New York City FC and a brace in Atlanta United.

Just when it seemed that Miami might be in danger of slipping down the table after the recent loss to Red Bull New York and a draw to FC Cincinnati, Messi steadied the ship as a true captain should. He set up Germán Berterame’s equalizer before completing the comeback win in New England, as Miami surpassed the Revolution in second place.

Even when he isn’t finding the back of the net, he’s still at the heart of every action, like against Charlotte FC on Decision Day last weekend, when he created the joint-most chances (three) and took the most shots (four). Ultimately, however, Miami’s leaky backline would see them concede three straight goals and draw 3–3, but the Herons nevertheless prevailed with second place in the East.

Leo Messi has been named to the 2026 @FIFPRO World 11. It's his record 18th selection. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fAf4MAz9pI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 9, 2026

If there’s one reason why Miami haven’t been able to challenge for the Supporters’ Shield, it’s their backline. They’ve conceded 59 goals, 34 more than Nashville and 25 more than Vancouver, and more than any other team in MLS’s top 13 teams. And yet, they’ve finished third-best in the league, thanks to their league-best attack of 80 goals.

While Messi hasn’t been on the best team of the regular season, he has certainly been the best player. He’s allowed his team to go toe-to-toe with the best team in MLS, having subdued Nashville SC to a draw in three of their four meetings this year.

Miami will once again be counting on Messi’s individual brilliance as they look to become the first team in 14 years to successfully defend the MLS Cup. But before they can start popping champagne bottles and basking in confetti showers, they’ll have to overcome arguably the most in-form team in MLS right now: Columbus Crew.

Fortunately for the Herons, Messi has made a habit of tormenting Columbus, racking up five goals and an assist in his last four starts against the Ohio outfit. Now, the Argentine will be looking to turn back the clock once more and remind everyone why he remains the undisputed best player in North America, and arguably the best in the world.