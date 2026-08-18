Chelsea 2026–27 Season Preview: Xabi Alonso Spearheads Another New Era

It feels like we’ve entered into at least three new eras under the BlueCo ownership at Chelsea, the latest of which began earlier this summer following the arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso at what was the lowest ebb of the past few years.

A stunning collapse at all levels of the club in the first half of 2026 means Chelsea have no European soccer to enjoy this season, which could actually be a blessing in disguise as it gives the Blues the chance to focus solely on getting their house in order domestically.

Alonso has been brought in and a long-awaited shift in transfer policy has breathed new life into Chelsea, although the toxicity that surrounded the club last season has not disappeared. This is a hungry, ambitious fanbase that has grown increasingly dismissive of the club’s direction, and it feels like this season is almost make-or-break.

Here’s what fans can expect from Chelsea in 2026–27.

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What Chelsea Hope to Achieve

Chelsea have high hopes once again. | Chelsea FC/Getty Images

There will be private ambitions that Chelsea can compete for the Premier League title this season, but the bar is by no means so high after several years of abject disappointment.

Having finished 10th last year, 13 points adrift of the top four and a whopping 33 behind champions Arsenal, Chelsea simply must go flying back up the standings. A title challenge would be incredible but the focus simply needs to be on returning to the top four.

Chelsea are, objectively, one of the biggest clubs in England and across wider Europe. This is a heavyweight team that has been little more than a laughing stock for far too long now. Rival fans should fear facing Chelsea, and rebuilding that reputation needs to be Alonso’s priority. If he makes the Blues tough to play against, the points and results will come.

A domestic trophy—either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup—would be a treat, but Chelsea fans just want to feel competitive again. Trips to the semifinals should be demanded at the very least as evidence that the team is trending in the right direction again.

Enthusiasm among supporters has not been this low in a long time. Alonso must give them something to cheer about, with a return to the Champions League likely to be the only way to satisfy fans.

Key Fixture Dates

Arsenal’s success has been tough for Chelsea to accept. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

There are some fascinating narratives to follow around Chelsea this season.

Not only does the campaign begin against a Fulham side led by Álvaro Arbeloa, the man who replaced Alonso at Real Madrid in January, but Chelsea have so many of their own storylines to follow.

Frank Lampard is back in the Premier League with Coventry City, while Enzo Maresca is now on the books at Manchester City. Fans sung his name in protest against the ownership during the second half of last season but may well have changed their tune now.

Opponent Date Arsenal Sept. 5 (A), March 13 (H) Liverpool Dec. 5 (H), May 1 (A) Man City Dec. 12 (A), April 24 (H) Man Utd Oct. 31 (H), Feb. 6 (A) Tottenham Oct 24. (H), May 8 (A)

Chelsea’s 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures

Major Signings

Chelsea broke their transfer record to sign Morgan Rogers. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Chelsea have been lively in the transfer market once again.

The headline act is winger Morgan Rogers, recruited from Aston Villa for a whopping $157 million (£117 million) to take the place of Alejandro Garnacho, who has moved the other way on an initial loan deal.

The defense has been bolstered through the arrivals of Marco Palestra and Maxence Lacroix, while some much-needed experience has been added to the locker room through midfielder Jordan Henderson, striker Danny Welbeck and left back Pep Chavarría.

Young winger Geovany Quenda, signed alongside Dário Essugo in March 2025, has finally landed at Stamford Bridge this summer, as have Strasbourg pairing Emmanuel Emegha and Valentín Barco.

Player Signed From Fee Morgan Rogers Aston Villa $157 million Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace $70 million Marco Palestra Atalanta $62 million Geovany Quenda Sporting CP $57 million Pep Chavarría Rayo Vallecano $21 million Emmanuel Emegha Strasbourg Undisclosed Valentín Barco Strasbourg Undisclosed Danny Welbeck Brighton Undisclosed Jordan Henderson Brentford Free

Chelsea’s 2026–27 Roster

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

Estêvão remains one of Chelsea’s most fascinating prospects. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

With such a young squad, there are plenty of players who feel like they qualify as “ones to watch.”

All eyes will be on young winger Estêvão in his second season, while Quenda is another tipped for the same sort of impact.

At the other end of the field, fans will hope to see goalkeeper Mike Penders in action even if he is locked in a battle for minutes with Robert Sánchez, and many will hope this is the season 20-year-old Josh Acheampong establishes himself as a regular, perhaps on loan.

Fans also have enormous hopes for striker João Pedro, who exceeded expectations in his debut season and is being backed to establish himself as one of Europe’s premier strikers this year.

Season Prediction

Xabi Alonso’s job is to make Chelsea successful again. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The wild west that is the Premier League is impossible to predict at the best of times, let alone when a team as wildly inconsistent as Chelsea enter the mix.

The sheer quality at the top end of the table means a title challenge seems a little far, but Chelsea fans have every reason to believe a push for a spot in the Champions League is on the cards. With so many teams fighting it out for a finite number of places in the competition, the Blues may just fall short.

An absence of European action is a blow, but the ability to focus on domestic competition is actually a significant advantage for Chelsea, whose squad should be fresher and hungrier to reach the later stages of these competitions.

Glory may be too much to ask for, but fans have every right to see themselves as a genuine threat in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Competition Finish Premier League 5th FA Cup Quarterfinals Carabao Cup Semifinals