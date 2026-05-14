Chelsea, Man Utd ‘Closely Monitoring’ Breakout La Liga Winger—Report

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be active in the summer transfer market, and a battle could be brewing between the pair of Premier League giants for the signature of in-form Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea.

The 24-year-old winger has enjoyed a very solid season in Spain, helping Real Sociedad in their run to lifting the 2025–26 Copa del Rey title, scoring the fastest goal in the 100-plus year history of the final (14 seconds).

His strong and consistent performances have caught the eye of both Chelsea and United, who have been keeping tabs on the Spaniard all season, per MARCA.

According to the report, the Premier League rivals have included Barrenetxea in a shortlist of names they are assessing as possible winger reinforcements this summer. The Sociedad academy graduate isn’t a household name, but he could be a relatively cheap alternative in an other wise bloated winger market.

With the summer transfer window upon us, poaching the versatile winger away from La Liga could be a wise piece of business considering his price, his age and the form he’s showcased this season.

Who is Ander Berrenetxea?

Barrenetxea made his international debut in March 2026. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Barrenetxea made his professional debut at 15 for childhood club Real Sociedad back in Dec. 2018. He’s since amassed over 230 appearances for La Real, steadily growing into his own as a player capable of operating all over the attack, particularly on the left wing.

Across his career, he’s got Champions League and Europa League experience, and has become a steady presence for Real Sociedad in La Liga this decade. But his 2025–26 season has been arguably his best.

Barrenetxea has four goals and five assists in 34 appearances this season, 30 of them coming in La Liga. Only captain and starting striker Mikel Oyarzabal has more goal contributions for Sociedad in the league than Barrenetxea, who has also become one of the most effective dribblers in Spanish soccer.

His strong performances this season caught the eye of Spain national team manager, Luis de la Fuente, who granted Barrenetxea his international debut during the March international break less than two months ago, where he started a friendly against Egypt.

At 24-years-old, Barrenetxea has made Spain’s preliminary World Cup roster, and with Nico Williams dealing with constant injury problems and Álex Baena struggling to find his best level, he’s got a very strong chance of making his World Cup debut this summer.

Given his strong season and potential World Cup appearance, it could be time for Real Sociedad to cash-in on their gem, continuing their long tradition as one of the best feeder clubs in Spain.

The Real Sociedad, Premier League Pipeline

Xabi Alonso (left) is a product of Real Sociedad’s academy. | Rafa Rivas/AFP/Getty Images

It seems like every summer, giant clubs all over Europe turn to Real Sociedad looking to bolster their ranks with the biggest stars the Basque side have to offer. Recently, it’s been Premier League giants in particular who have come knocking.

Over the last two years, Arsenal have poached talent away from La Real. First it was Mikel Merino in the summer of 2024 and a year later, the Gunners once again came knocking for Martín Zubimendi. Arsenal’s ties with Real Sociedad aren’t too surprising considering Mikel Arteta himself made the jump to the Premier League during his playing days, leaving Real Sociedad for Everton in 2005.

Famously, Xabi Alonso, widely regarded as one of, if not, the best academy graduate in Real Sociedad’s history, left his boyhood club in 2004, joining Liverpool, where he fully burst onto the scene.

But Real Sociedad’s major outgoing transfers aren’t reserved for academy graduates. The record sale in La Real’s history occurred in the summer of 2022, when Newcastle United unloaded $70 million (£60 million) to bring Alexander Isak—the eventual record Premier League transfer record holder—to English soccer.

Precedent suggests Socedad are more than happy to indulge in negotiations when European giants come with the cash. In that case, if Chelsea or Man Utd are interested and make a push for Barrenetxea, then the talented forward, relatively unknown outside of Spain, could be thrust into the spotlight with a Premier League juggernaut come 2026–27.

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