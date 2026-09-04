Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Joao Pedro, Palmer Threaten Champions

Chelsea face their toughest test of the campaign so far when visiting champions Arsenal at Emirates Stadium for Sunday’s primetime game.

The Blues have made the perfect start under Xabi Alonso, with frenetic and high-scoring victories over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion raising spirits in west London. However, tangling with England’s best team is a different proposition altogether, especially given Chelsea have won just one of their last 16 matches in this fixture.

Alonso has some headaches ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium, especially in midfield after the departure of Enzo Fernández on Deadline Day. There are also decisions for him to make on the flanks within his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Chelsea’s lineup is difficult to predict.

Pick Your Chelsea Starting XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—Robert Sánchez’s calamitous performance against Fulham in Chelsea's first game forced Alonso to consider signing Martínez from Aston Villa—the World Cup winner is certainly a sizable upgrade.

CB: Reece James—What Alonso will choose to do in defense is anybody’s guess. Josh Acheampong is liked by the Spaniard, while Wesley Fofana started the first game before being dropped. The possible return of midfield general Moisés Caicedo means it could be James this time around.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—Five goals have been conceded in Chelsea’s first two games, yet Lacroix hasn’t really put a foot wrong personally.

CB: Levi Colwill—The Englishman’s ability to punch balls into midfield and the final third proved irreplaceable last season, and his return to fitness is a big boost.

RWB: Pedro Neto—You’d assume that Malo Gusto would provide more reliable defensive cover—he is a fullback after all—but Neto’s high work rate may keep him in the mix.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—There remain question marks over the Ecuadorian’s fitness, but Alonso will want him in the team after a late cameo against Brighton. If he’s at all ready, Caicedo starts.

CM: Roméo Lavia—The Belgian opened his Chelsea account last weekend as he started consecutive Premier League matches. Given how light the Blues are in central areas, keeping Lavia fit this season is absolutely crucial.

LWB: Jorrel Hato—Hato has enjoyed life in the wingback role and even notched an assist in the victory over Brighton. He does face competition moving forward, however, with Pep Chavarría and Marco Palestra alternatives for Alonso.

AM: Cole Palmer—It feels as if Alonso will get the best from Palmer, as he did with Florian Wirtz back at Bayer Leverkusen. Two goals and an assist already this season hints at another of the Englishman’s unstoppable campaigns.

AM: Morgan Rogers—Arsenal held a keen interest in Rogers before he made his speedy switch to Chelsea back in July, and he could punish them further this weekend having made a dazzling start to life under Alonso.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro has been a man possessed this calendar year. After seven preseason strikes, he’s racked up four goal involvements in the Premier League already this term.