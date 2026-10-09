‘Ready to Go’—Chelsea Receive Major Boost on Eve of Premier League Return

Chelsea will welcome Moisés Caciedo back into the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth after Xabi Alonso confirmed the midfielder’s recovery from injury.

An awkward start to Alonso’s reign has been exacerbated by Caicedo’s absence, with a calf injury limiting him to just 14 minutes played across the opening weeks of the campaign.

Without their midfield general, Chelsea have endured significant defensive struggles, conceding 10 times across their past four matches in all competitions. Luckily, the extended three-week international break has given the 24-year-old time to regain his fitness.

“Yes, he is ready to go,” Alonso confirmed when asked about Caicedo’s availability against Bournemouth. “We have used the time with Moi to get him back fit. He has been training well and he is okay to go.”

Alonso was forced to field an unorthodox midfield pairing of Valentín Barco and Jordan Henderson in the dismal 3–0 defeat to Brentford before the international window, but Caicedo’s comeback significantly eases his concerns in a department where Chelsea already find themselves short of options.

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Influential Trio Return to Training

Chelsea will welcome back some key players on Saturday. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

There was more positive news on the injury front, too, with João Pedro, Reece James and Cole Palmer all returning to training ahead of Bournemouth’s visit. Summer signing Marco Palestra, who has been battling injury all season, has also been involved as he closes in on his official Chelsea debut.

“They have all been able to train, some of them earlier than others—and Marco Palestra as well. That was the plan,” Alonso revealed.

“We knew that going into Brentford we had some players struggling but they have trained well and are ready to go.”

James and Pedro were both sorely missed during the Brentford defeat following injury setbacks, while Palmer withdrew from the England squad to manage his workload. Their imminent return could prove absolutely vital to the outcome of Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

The only negative update issued by Alonso during his prematch press conference involved Jamie Gittens, who is sidelined “for a few weeks” with an ankle problem sustained while representing England’s U-21s.

Alonso Makes Worrying Chelsea Admission

Alonso has overseen three Premier League games without victory. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Alonso will be buoyed by the return of some integral first-teamers ahead of a vital clash with Bournemouth. After three Premier League games without victory, it’s essential the west Londoners return to winning ways.

While the Spaniard is optimistic about the future for the Blues, he’s admitted that the club’s current form is unacceptable.

“It’s not just the defence, it’s the attack as well. The way we attack helps the way we defend, so everything is related. And many parts that are still in development,” Alonso told Stan Sport when quizzed about Chelsea’s issues.

“I have the feeling it will get better, but at the moment it’s not been good enough.”

Chelsea enter the sixth round of Premier League matches in 10th place after collecting just two wins to date. Swift improvements are required if the club are going to qualify for Europe at the end of the Alonso’s debut campaign.