Chelsea vs. Leeds—Carabao Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Midweek action is up next for Chelsea as they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the 2026–27 Carabao Cup.

Failing to qualify to European competitions means Chelsea’s Carabao Cup campaign started earlier than usual. The Blues cruised past Luton Town two weeks ago to reach the third round in what was the first official match of the Xabi Alonso era at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds meanwhile had no trouble beating Nottingham Forest away in the second round. Daniel Farke’s men remain unbeaten this season and will be confident they can pull off an upset in west London.

After falling against Arsenal in the first defeat of the Alonso era last time out, getting eliminated from the Carabao Cup by an inferior side three days later would be a nightmare way to begin the Alonso’s tenure at Chelsea.

The Blues would’ve liked to be playing in the Champions League midweek but instead face a difficult task they are obliged to overcome.

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Danny Welbeck (middle) and Morgan Rogers (right) could spearhead Chelsea’s attack. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Even if Alonso does decide to make wholesale changes to the XI that took the pitch against Arsenal over the weekend, Chelsea still have the overall edge in quality and should be able to progress past Leeds.

A number of fringe players will be eager to impress in an effort to carve a more prominent role in the Premier League under Alonso. The lighter schedule given the lack of European soccer this season reduces opportunities for players to get consistent minutes. Cup competitions are of vital importance.

It’s a massive match for Alonso's side, one that could alter the course of its season. Falling out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday would see Chelsea lose a vital chance at silverware before September even ends.

The pressure is on for the Blues to deliver. Leeds won’t make it easy and have quality players that can harm Chelsea’s suspect defense. Still, Chelsea’s stars will gut out a hard-fought victory to keep their Carabao Cup campaign alive.

Leeds’ Stamford Bridge Record : Chelsea haven’t lost at home against Leeds since 1999 and have won seven of the nine games played at Stamford Bridge since.

: Chelsea haven’t lost at home against Leeds since 1999 and have won seven of the nine games played at Stamford Bridge since. Attacking Output : Chelsea have scored 10 goals in their first four matches of the season. Leeds have been strong defensively but haven’t faced a team of Chelsea’s quality. Outscoring the powerful Blues could be the visitors’ only hope, and they’ve scored just three goals in as many league games to start the term.

: Chelsea have scored 10 goals in their first four matches of the season. Leeds have been strong defensively but haven’t faced a team of Chelsea’s quality. Outscoring the powerful Blues could be the visitors’ only hope, and they’ve scored just three goals in as many league games to start the term. Carabao Cup History: Leeds have only progressed past the third round of the Carabao Cup once since 2017–18. Meanwhile, Chelsea have only failed to advance past this stage once in the last 15 years.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Leeds

Xabi Alonso will rotate his side.

Chelsea are still without Marco Palestra, Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha through injury. But Moisés Caicedo remains the biggest absence Alonso must work around.

The lack of available midfielders means Roméo Lavia is expected to keep his place in the XI, with Valentín Barco entering the lineup to try and make his case for more playing time in the league.

Pep Chavarría and Malo Gusto could enter the XI at wingback to compliment what might be Chelsea’s strongest center back trio. Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line looking to bag his second Carabao Cup goal for Chelsea.

Both Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer started against Luton Town a fortnight ago, but Estêvão could replace one of the two—likely the latter—and operate as the right ride No. 10.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Leeds (3-4-2-1): Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Barco, Lavia, Chavarría; Estêvão, Rogers; Welbeck.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Leeds are a cohesive unit under Farke.

Joe Rondon and Mateo Joseph are unavailable for selection and there’s serious doubt over the status of Daniel James, who’s dealing with a back issue that already sidelined him over the weekend.

James Trafford could keep his place in the lineup, becoming Leeds’ undisputed stater in goal after joining from Manchester City. The backline could remain unchanged except for Jaka Bijol returning to the XI; James Justin could then move to left wingback, replacing Gabriel Gudmundsson, who only recently returned from injury.

Harry Wilson make his second start since joining from Fulham and USMNT forward Brenden Aaronson could operate alongside him. Lukas Nmecha could lead the line in favor of regular starter Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Former Chelsea academy talent Ethan Ampadu will captain Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Trafford; Bijol, Elvedi, Muharemović; Bogle, Ampadu, Longstaff, Justin; Wilson, Aaronson; Nmecha.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Wednesday, Sept. 9 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Jarred Gillet

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

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