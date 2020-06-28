Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Matt Debono

Leicester City versus Chelsea on Sunday 28th June will be refereed by Mike Dean at the King Power Stadium.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, which will see Dean take charge of the cup tie.

Mike Dean will be the referee for the last-eight clash - which is live on BT Sports.

----------

Referee: Michael Dean

Assistants: Richard West, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Darren England

Reserve Assistant: Mark Jones

VAR: Martin Atkinson

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

----------

Statistics

  • Leicester are winless in all eight previous FA Cup matches against Chelsea [D2 L6], going out at the quarter-final stage in their past two ties against the Blues in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
  • Chelsea have only faced Hull City [11 games] and Burnley [nine] more often in the FA Cup without losing than their eight unbeaten games against Leicester.
  • Leicester have been eliminated from all 10 domestic cup ties against Chelsea [four League Cup, six FA Cup], the joint-worst record by a team against an opponent in FA Cup/League Cup ties, along with Stoke City vs Liverpool [eliminated in all 10 ties].
  • Chelsea have lost only two of their past 20 games against Leicester in all competitions [W13 D5 L2], although they are winless in four against the Foxes [D3 L1].

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic and Willian's performances against Manchester City.

----------

  • Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign - they have been eliminated in four FA Cup quarter-finals since then, with the most recent two coming against Chelsea.
  • This is Chelsea's 18th FA Cup quarter-final in the Premier League era [since 1992-93], more than any other side. They've progressed from six of their past seven, losing the other in 2015-16 at Everton.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup: Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to return in midfield for the Blues

Frank Lampard will be looking to maintain Chelsea's winning start ,and make it three wins from three in all competitions, so may not make too many changes to an in-form Chelsea side.

Ben Davies

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea head up to the East Midlands to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Sunday, looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Chelsea boost top-four hopes as Pulisic and Willian net after Fernandinho sees red in Man City win

Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tells Chelsea fans to get excited about Timo Werner's arrival

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea supporters should be excited at the prospect of Timo Werner joining the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek grateful to be playing for Chelsea after 13 months on sidelines

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted although he 'felt a yard off' the pace against Aston Villa, he is 'grateful' to be back on the pitch playing again.

Matt Debono

Manchester City team news ahead of trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received an injury boost ahead of their meeting with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono