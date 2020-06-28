Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Leicester City versus Chelsea on Sunday 28th June will be refereed by Mike Dean at the King Power Stadium.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, which will see Dean take charge of the cup tie.

Mike Dean will be the referee for the last-eight clash - which is live on BT Sports.

----------

Referee: Michael Dean

Assistants: Richard West, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Darren England

Reserve Assistant: Mark Jones

VAR: Martin Atkinson

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

----------

Statistics

Leicester are winless in all eight previous FA Cup matches against Chelsea [D2 L6], going out at the quarter-final stage in their past two ties against the Blues in 2011-12 and 2017-18.

Chelsea have only faced Hull City [11 games] and Burnley [nine] more often in the FA Cup without losing than their eight unbeaten games against Leicester.

Leicester have been eliminated from all 10 domestic cup ties against Chelsea [four League Cup, six FA Cup], the joint-worst record by a team against an opponent in FA Cup/League Cup ties, along with Stoke City vs Liverpool [eliminated in all 10 ties].

Chelsea have lost only two of their past 20 games against Leicester in all competitions [W13 D5 L2], although they are winless in four against the Foxes [D3 L1].

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic and Willian's performances against Manchester City.

----------

Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1981-82 campaign - they have been eliminated in four FA Cup quarter-finals since then, with the most recent two coming against Chelsea.

This is Chelsea's 18th FA Cup quarter-final in the Premier League era [since 1992-93], more than any other side. They've progressed from six of their past seven, losing the other in 2015-16 at Everton.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube