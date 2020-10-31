SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Player Ratings: Burnley 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea put on a scintillating attacking display at Turf Moor to record a superb 3-0 victory to seal a vital three points in Lancashire.

Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead in the 26th minute after a neat lay off by Tammy Abraham fell nicely for the Moroccan who fired into the bottom corner past the wrong-footed Burnley goalkeeper.

Kurt Zouma doubled Chelsea's lead in the 63rd minute with a powerful header that flashed past Nick Pope and gave the Blues a more comfortable lead going into the latter stages.

Timo Werner sealed all three points at Turf Moor after a free-flowing move involving Reece James and goalscorer Hakim Ziyech was converted neatly by the German.

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea
(Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Mendy look composed once again between the posts for the Blues controlling his box with many long balls pumped into the box.

Reece James - 7/10

The young full-back was strong and sound defensively, and begun the move for the Chelsea third with a driving run down the right-hand side to lay in Werner.

Thiago Silva -  7/10

Commanding as always, Silva continued to marshal the back line as captain and showed his bravery with a fearless header to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity for Burnley.

Kurt Zouma -  7/10

Zouma looked assured after an early mistake gifting Ashley Barnes a glorious opportunity. 

The Frenchman also doubled the Blues' lead with a booming header after latching onto a superb delivery from Mason Mount.

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league-2
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

The full-back continued to be a danger in the attacking third throughout the contest. Although he was left relatively unchallenged in the Chelsea half defensively. Chilwell could have had an assist after Olivier Giroud tapped in from close range but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Mount looked energetic and creative in his preferred role as a no.8 and set up the second goal from a perfect set-piece delivery.

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league-3
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

The French midfielder looked composed and energetic in the middle of a midfield three and dictated the play in a lone defensive role. A much improved performance in a one-man pivot in a strong looking Chelsea unit. Anchor.

Hakim Ziyech [73] - 8/10

Ziyech came in from the right to slot home Chelsea's first with neat finish into the bottom corner. The Moroccan continued to have a tremendous creative impact playing a perfect ball through to Timo Werner to slot home Chelsea's third goal.

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league

Kai Havertz [86] - 7/10The German linked the forward line up nicely throughout looking comfortable in his new role as No.8 with Mason Mount.

Tammy Abraham [77] - 8/10

Abraham set up Hakim Ziyech's first goal with a neat lay-off on the edge of the box. His hold-up play was superb on the whole and acted as a target man against a physical Burnley defensive line.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Werner looked isolated early on, but popped up with Chelsea's third goal after a neat move involving Hakim Ziyech, and the German converted with a neat finish.

----------

Bench:

Jorginho [86] - N/A

Callum Hudson-Odoi [73] - N/A

Olivier Giroud [77] - N/A

----------

