Chelsea Given Huge Boost as N'Golo Kante Returns From Quarantine

    October 8, 2021
    Chelsea Handed Huge Boost as N'Golo Kante Returns From Covid-19 Isolation

    Chelsea have been given a huge boost as N'Golo Kante returned to training on Friday. 

    The Frenchman recently tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to self isolate, meaning he missed the games against Juventus and Southampton.

    Thomas Tuchel will now be able to select him in his starting lineups after the international break. 

    As per the official Chelsea website, the midfielder has now been cleared to return to Cobham and restart training.

    Due to the 30-year-old having to quarantine, he was not selected by Didier Deschamps to be part of the France squad ahead of their Nations League finals fixtures.

    He trained on his own today, working through a series of individual drills and exercises in order to regain his fitness.

    Those in the Blues squad who are not currently on international duty were also present at the training ground today, with the club stating that both the first team and academy took part in a match.

    Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Ross Barkley were some of those who took part, as well as Saul Niguez, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr.

    Kante last featured for Chelsea in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City two weeks ago.

    It was only his sixth appearance of the season, having also suffered a minor groin injury.

    The UEFA Midfielder of the Year will be keen to return to full fitness as soon as possible and break into Tuchel's starting XI.

    His return to training means he could make his first appearance back in blue away at Brentford next Saturday.

