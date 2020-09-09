SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Christian Pulisic to replace Willian as Chelsea's new no.10

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic will become the new no.10 at Chelsea following Willian's departure this summer. 

The 21-year-old occupied the no.22 shirt for his first season in west London, however will change squad number ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. 

Pulisic enjoyed a stellar first season in England, despite several injury setbacks, which saw him return nine goals and six assists in 25 Premier League appearances last season. 

Now Simon Johnson of the Athletic reports that Pulisic will now take hold of the no.10 after Willian left at the end of his contract to join Arsenal. 

Hakim Ziyech is set to take Pulisic's old number, 22, while Timo Werner is expected to have Pedro's old no.11 shirt this season. 

Kai Havertz is expected to wear the no.29 shirt after his £62 million arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, with Fikayo Tomori set to depart to Everton on loan for the 2020/21 season.

No squad numbers for the upcoming season have been confirmed by the club, but it appears as though Chelsea have found themselves a new no.10 in the name of Christian Pulisic. 

