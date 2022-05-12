Skip to main content

Chelsea Confirm £20M-A-Year Official Sleeve Sponsor Deal From 2022/23 Season

Chelsea have confirmed the Amber Group, with the logo of WhaleFin, will become the club's new official sleeve partner from the 2022/23 season. 

WhaleFin, a digital investing cryptocurrency platform, will replace Hyundai as the Blues' official sleeve sponsor from next season, it was confirmed by the club on Thursday morning.

It is the first deal confirmed since the Todd Boehly consortium were named the preferred bidders of Chelsea, with a takeover expected to be finalised and confirmed imminently. 

The deal is believed to be worth £20 million-a-year with the Amber Group, who own the digital asset platform WhaleFin,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The logo will be on both the Men's and Women's teams kit. It is claimed the deal was agreed before Government sanctions were put in place, while Sky report that Hyundai are discussing an alternative commercial tie-up with Chelsea.

What has been said?

Chelsea Chief Executive, Guy Lawrence said: "This is a hugely exciting partnership for the club, which aligns us with one of the most advanced digital asset companies in the world. As Amber Group continue to expand coverage of their platform globally, they will now have the ability to not only speak to the hundreds of millions of loyal Chelsea fans around the globe but also be seen by the billions who tune into the Premier League each season."

Amber Group Chief Executive, Michael Wu said: "Our partnership with Chelsea FC is a watershed moment as we embark on the next stage of our growth globally. With the beautiful game’s ability to rally a global audience regardless of culture, language and nationality, we are excited to showcase the full potential of digital assets to an international audience. With a storied club history backed by a world-class team, Chelsea FC is a class act that we are proud to partner with, as we bring digitisation and crypto finance to global users. We are thrilled to be associated with one of the best teams in the English Premier League, and we look forward to unlocking new sporting experiences for football fans around the world."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011936371h
News

'We Needed a Win' - Mason Mount Delivers Thoughts on Chelsea's 'Massive' Win Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming38 minutes ago
imago1011278258h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Miracle' Mateo Kovacic Return Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0045854346h
News

Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Jokes He Will Thank Mason Mount for Goal vs Leeds as Everton Draw

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011812297h
News

Chelsea Land £20M-a-Year Sleeve Sponsorship Deal With Cryptocurrency Group WhaleFin

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011938603h
News

Mason Mount Claims Chelsea Caused Leeds Nerves In 3-0 Win

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago
imago1011938915h
News

Christian Pulisic Praises Teammates After His 'Great Goal' Against Leeds

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1011939136h
News

Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds in Premier League

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1011936371h
News

Mason Mount Reveals He Loves When Chelsea Travel to Leeds Following 3-0 Win

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago