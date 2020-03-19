English football suspended until April 30th due to COVID-19

English football has been postponed until the end of April, it has been confirmed in a joint statement by the Football Association, Premier League and the EFL.

The season was initially suspended until April 4th, but now the deadline has been extended to April 30th.

Under the current rules, the season has to be completed by the beginning of June, however it has been confirmed this has been waived indefinitely for the season to be completed.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Football Association are making efforts to ensure the 2019/20 season in completed.

In a statement made by all three parties [FA, Premier League and EFL], it reads:

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

"We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

"We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

"The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that "the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June" and "each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season".

"However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

"Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

"The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

"We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube