Frank Lampard has insisted he is 'very happy' with Kepa Arrizabalaga amid speculation that Chelsea are on the verge of signing a new goalkeeper this summer.

Kepa has come under fire following several uncertain performances but Lampard kept his faith in the Spaniard for the 3-1 win in the league opener against Brighton on Monday.

He looked more assured, however there were still areas to improve and he came under question for Brighton's equaliser.

Leandro Trossard struck from the edge of the areas with his left-foot and it flew straight underneath Kepa's arm.

But Lampard was quizzed on Kepa's future and the performance on the south coast and remained adamant that he was satisfied with the 25-year-old.

"I am very happy with Kepa," said Lampard. "With the shot I’m not sure if he could’ve done any better. But I saw a bit more confidence in how he was playing.

"Kepa is here, he’s our keeper and I’m happy with him. If we are bringing in competition, it will be competition. That’s the nature of Chelsea and it goes throughout the squad."

It was a below-par performance from Lampard's side and he said Chelsea will be ready for Liverpool's visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“We will be better. This is our first game. We’ve got two players making their debuts tonight. We showed a lot of good stuff.

"It wasn’t where we want to be in the end. We will improve for Liverpool but the first game of the season is about getting a win when you come to a place like Brighton and we did a lot of good things to get that.”

