Tammy Abraham: Jose Mourinho Played 'Big Impact' in Chelsea Exit for AS Roma

Tammy Abraham has outlined Jose Mourinho's key role in the forward leaving Chelsea for AS Roma during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has made a bright start to life under the Portuguese in Italy since his £34 million transfer on a five-year contract.

Abraham has scored four goals and collected three assists in 10 appearances for Roma so far this season.

Chelsea do have the option to buy the England international back after inserting a clause in the transfer, which is worth £80 million. That can be activated from June 2023.

Abraham's bright form has earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the October internationals, proving his Chelsea departure paid off.

Now he has explained Mourinho's role in his switch to Rome and the trust the ex-Chelsea boss showed ahead of the move.

What Tammy Abraham said

The forward admitted Mourinho was a key factor in his decision to move to Italy, explaining how he convinced him to make the switch.

“Why Italy? Good question. I had different options. So many clubs I was speaking to at the time. Italy came and I spoke to Jose. He had a goal," Abraham told the media following his England call-up.

“I could see where he wanted Roma to go and see where he wants to take them and I wanted to be part of the process. He really put his trust in me so he was a big impact on the reason why I chose Roma.”

He added: “The first thing he said to me was when I picked up the phone he was like ‘do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’ I laughed,” he said with a smile.

“I think at first I did not think much of it when we were speaking. I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here.

“I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England. It was home. And I think I had to open my wings a bit and make a choice and I chose Italy and would not change it.

“I have learned so much tactically – as much as I have in my entire lifetime. It is good. You need to learn off different managers. Right now I am learning a lot.”

