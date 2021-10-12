    • October 12, 2021
    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Very Keen' on Newcastle Job

    Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is 'very keen' on taking over as Newcastle manager, according to reports.

    Steve Bruce is set to be dismissed after the club have been taken over, with the Saudi-led consortium looking to bring in their own man.

    As per the Times, Lampard is very keen on taking the job at Newcastle if it was offered to him.

    It was previously reported that the Englishman is 'under consideration' for the job whilst another former Blue, Antonio Conte, could be handed the reigns.

    The Englishman was dismissed by Chelsea back in January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went on to win the Champions League the same season.

    Lampard has had a whole host of job offers since his Chelsea departure, which has seen him linked with Crystal Palace, Celtic and Bournemouth.

    “I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering but not the right thing," he said back in April.

    “Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time... when you go into this career, this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in.”

    The Newcastle job could be an ideal return to management for Lampard, who could lead the new project as the Tyneside club look to become a force in English football once again.

