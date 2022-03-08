Report: Hansjorg Wyss & Todd Boehly Backed Consortium Submit Bid to Buy Chelsea

The Swiss-American consortium around Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly have submitted a bid to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

As March 15 looms - the deadline which Roman Abramovich has set on bids being lodged to purchase the Club - interest is being acted on as proposals and bids are being made to the Raine Group, the American merchant bank representing Chelsea on the sale.

The consortium which is likely to be led by Boehly and Wyss were preparing their offer last week, and it has now been confirmed by Nicola Imfield that their bid has been made.

The figure remains unclear as Abramovich eyes around £3 billion for a sale, with proceeds set to be donated to the victims of war in Ukraine through a charity set up by the Russian oligarch.

Wyss and Boehly are in 'good spirits' and will now wait to learn their fate as they eye a Blues takeover.

Other interested parties include Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak, while several US investors have been linked with the European and World champions.

Many who have been linked have publicly denied any interest, including the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who discussed with the Raine Group about buying Chelsea, but ruled out any such deal because owning a football club is 'not one of his priorities', a spokesperson of the company told Reuters.

Who are the Wyss and Boehly consortium and how much are they worth?

Wyss is a billionaire and philanthropist, worth around $5.1 billion according to Forbes.

Boehly is the Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge. He is also an owner of he Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings.

When was the bid submitted?

Matt Law of the Telegraph claims that the Boehly-led bid was made in the last 48 hours.

