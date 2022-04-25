Skip to main content

Report: Raine Group Deny Any 'Significant Delays' in Chelsea Sale Amid Imminent Preferred Bidder

The Raine Group have denied any delays in the sale of Chelsea and still hope to have a preferred bidder selected by the end of the month, according to reports.

Chelsea are in the process of being sold after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government last month following his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin after the Russia-Ukraine war. 

The process has now been whittled down to a shortlist of three bidders who are waiting to find out their fate.

Confirmed final three consortiums

  • Todd Boehly's group
  • Sir Martin Broughton's group 
  • Stephen Pagliuca's group
imago1011537548h

Thomas Tuchel is joined by the fans in hoping a takeover is completed as soon as possible and we could now see the preferred bidder be named this week. 

Read More

It had been claimed that an extra stage could be added where the list could be reduced down to two bidders, however as per Ben Jacobs, Raine have rubbished such reports. 

They did consider rejecting one bidder, but ruled it out in the end and will select one of the three, which is still expected to be done by the end of the week. 

No 'significant delays' are expected which will please all three consortiums who hope to have some clarity over their positions sooner rather than later. 

imago1011289570h (2)

What has Thomas Tuchel said on the takeover?

Speaking after the 1-0 win over West Ham, the Chelsea boss knows it would be ideal but accepts it will happen when it happens.

"It would be ideal but you cannot pull grass and it grows faster. We wish for it but we have to deal with the reality and the reality is that at the moment, sanctions are still in place and the situation is not clear for next season.

"So we try for the last weeks to focus on what we can influence and this will be the next match."

