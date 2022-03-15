Skip to main content
Revealed: How Much Boehly-Wyss-Goldstein Bid is for Chelsea

The price of a bid made by a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss, as well as Jonathan Goldstein, for Chelsea Football Club has been revealed. 

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with a number of potential buyers interested. 

Despite the recent sanctions imposed on Abramovich, the process to sell the club is still expected to take place. 

imago1004286174h

According to Nicola Imfeld, the aforementioned consortium have made a bid of £2.5 billion for the purchase of Chelsea.

The UK Government has recognised the group as one of two 'serious contenders' to buy the club, alongside British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy.

The Raine Group, who are overseeing the process, expect that the sale could be finalised by the end of the month.

March 18 is the deadline that has been set by the club for parties to make their bids for the World and European Champions, with a swift sale required in order to ease the current financial burden on them.

imago1010479509h

Even with the sanctions currently in place, Chelsea have had a lot of interest from prospective buyers.

It was revealed on Monday that the Saudi Media Group have made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club.

Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji is leading the private consortium for the west London side, and some of their plans for the club have been revealed.

They include the contract renewals of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

imago1008769085h
