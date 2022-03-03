Skip to main content
Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face.

Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset. 

Now they head into Thursday's draw with five other Premier League sides ahead of the ties later this month. 

imago1010300931h (1)

Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to see who they could face and the European and World champions were given an away tie at Southampton.

Meanwhile, Middlesborough who beat Tottenham Hotspur in extra-time were given another home draw, this time against Crystal Palace. 

Manchester City would face the winners of Everton or Boreham Wood which will be played after the FA Cup draw has taken place. 

The final tie being Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town facing Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. 

imago0028559037h

Full list of ties, as per Absolute Chelsea's simulated prior to the draw:

Middlesborough vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Everton or Boreham Wood

Southampton vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

All the details you need to know for the FA Cup quarter final draw

When is the draw?

Date: Thursday 3 March

When? The draw will take place ahead of the fifth round tie between Everton and Boreham Wood which kicks off at 8.15pm (UK).

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live in the UK on the BBC, ITV, as well as the official FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook channels.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The Blues are ball number one going into the draw after their victory on Wednesday.

Click here for the full details ahead of the FA Cup quarter final draw on Thursday night. 

