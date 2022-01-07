Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Plans for Future Use of Back-Four System

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will only move away from their usual three-back system if it 'makes sense' after playing four at the back during their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea were forced to play a 4-2-2-2 on Wednesday night after having defenders Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva all unavailable due to injury and Covid related issues. 

Tuchel admitted he had no other choice to change the system due to the personnel available at his disposal. 

imago1008970957h (2)

Chelsea were successful, they cruised past Tottenham, but will they play it again? Why shouldn't they after Wednesday's performance, but Tuchel is adamant it has to make sense if they are to switch from their preferred three-back formation.

Read More

“It has to make sense," Tuchel responded to questions over whether or not four-back has become a viable option for the Blues moving forward. 

"I always told you, why should we change? It’s successful and suits our players. For a back three you need three central defenders. For a back five you need three and two wingbacks. We simply did not have the players available to play a back five. We took the responsibility and the risk to shift into a back four while we were attacking. This is possible. The differences are not that big. If it suits the players and the positions, which it did for this game, we should be always open for it. 

imago1008970958h (1)

"The most important is how we play in the system and how lively we play, how courageous we play within the structure. Structure is important for us. We protect ourselves in the structure. Structure can help us to be stronger as a team but the most important will always be like how the players live up to it. They did very good, were very focused and very lively within the structure, disciplined at the same time. It suited us good for this game, we did good. It can stay an option but no matter what we play, how we play is more important.”

