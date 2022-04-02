Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brentford Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea host Thomas Frank's Bees, who are currently in 15th place, at Stamford Bridge in the first game back since the international break last month.

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Lukaku

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We went a bit for height today, like for example Loftus-Cheek instead of Jorginho because he simply has more physical capability to defend corners, throw-ins and long balls, because they have a very direct way of playing, very direct style.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"On the other hand Ruben played the last game and was here the whole week. So it’s always a little bit like this. Not too much because we also want to be focused on our strengths and on our patterns in the game, but we went a bit for height and strength in defending set-pieces."

He added: "We take it game by game. This is what it needs now in the last seven or, hopefully, eight weeks. It’s to focus on our routine, focus on what makes us a strong team and to do this in the best way possible because that helps everybody.

"It’s nice to have these kind of weeks, it’s nice to have something to play for. There are a lot of competitions where we are in the race.

"But as boring as it may sound, the most important game is today because there is no other game, so that’s where the focus is.

"It’s always a challenge after an international break and having the players away, and so a restart is needed and refocus."

