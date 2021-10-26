Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea Injury Update Following Southampton Victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update following the Blues' penalty shoot-out victory against Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

It was revealed before the match that Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, N;Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all unavailable for selection.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel discussed why the players were not fit to face the Saints and provided an update ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle on the weekend.

He said: "Azpi (Cesar Azpilicuete) injured his shoulder, let's see. We hope he will be fit, he is a tough guy. Maybe he will be fit Saturday. Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) has a pain in his hip, in his joint. Andreas (Christensen) had surgery and should be fine to train Thursday."

The German did not give an update on N'Golo Kante, who was believed to not be 100 per cent fit to start but could also return at the weekend.

The Blues will be hoping to have the quartet back and available for their trip to Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend as they look to continue their fine form at the top of the table and are already without Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku for the trip up north.

