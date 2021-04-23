Zinedine Zidane confirms that Eden Hazard could face Chelsea

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Eden Hazard will be fit for a reunion with former club Chelsea when the two sides square off at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the Champions League.

The Belgian international joined the Spanish giants for around £100 million in 2019 after seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard led Chelsea to two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup during his time in west London.

He was also named the PFA Players' Player of the Year in the 2014/15 season and was runner-up for that award on two other occasions.

But Hazard's time at Real Madrid has been overshadowed by persistent injury problems, and his paltry three goals in 25 appearances has been hugely disappointing.

It was feared that Hazard would miss the meeting with his former side due to injury, but Zidane has confirmed that the Belgian’s recovery has gone well and will therefore be in contention to face Thomas Tuchel's side.

“He is feeling very better and he is ready,” said Zidane. “He wants to be back more than anyone else.

“We have been more cautious with [Dani] Carvajal and Hazard, because they are relapses.

“They are both better and that is good for the team.”

Along with Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Mateo Kovacic will line up against their former clubs.

Courtois spent seven years as a Blues employee – though the first three seasons were spent on loan at Atletico Madrid, and Kovacic spent three sparkling seasons with Real Madrid.

