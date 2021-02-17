Chelsea end pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea have ended their interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to west London however he is no longer of the Blues' transfer shortlist.

As per Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, Chelsea aren't interested in Rice anymore.

"He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club, but he has certainly roused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United," said McGarry.

"Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent as we understand and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international."

After Frank Lampard's sacking from the club last month, it appeared that their interest in Rice would drop.

Rice was a target driven by Lampard and it turned out to be a factor in the declining relationship between him and the board in west London.

It was dubbed immediately after Lampard's dismissal that signing Rice would now be 'highly unlikely' unless Thomas Tuchel wanted to bring the England international to Chelsea.

And it appears now that Rice isn't a target of Tuchel's, therefore ending any interest that the Blues previously had in their former academy star.

In December, Lampard insisted Chelsea didn't regret letting Rice slip through the net at Cobham.

"He's a fantastic player for West Ham and England, so fair play because his journey there after leaving Chelsea and going to West Ham is a good story to hear.

"There are lots of those stories for different reasons at whatever level and that shows a strength of character. In terms of from our end, I certainly wouldn't use the word 'regret.' Our academy is one of the best in the world."

