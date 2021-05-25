Eden Hazard Could Be Available for £43M This Summer, Wants Chelsea Return

Real Madrid are ready to sell Eden Hazard this summer, with the Belgian wanting a return to Chelsea, according to reports in Spain.

Hazard, 30, left Chelsea for the Bernabeu back in 2019 to complete his dream move, but it has been far from a dream switch for the Belgian.

He has struggled with injuries during his time at Madrid, and reports in Spain have claimed that Real are ready to allow Hazard to depart this summer after just two seasons at the club.

It has been claimed that Hazard wants to return to Chelsea this summer.

And the Sun have reported the fee which Real could accept if they were to sell Hazard. As per their report, they state: 'It is widely-believed that they would be willing to accept offers of around £43 million for Hazard'.

Hazard was at Chelsea for seven seasons before his departure, and left as one of the Blues' best ever players.

He was a popular figure at Chelsea which saw him win the Premier League twice, as well as the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

What Zinedine Zidane has said previously on Eden Hazard

“All the players have their hearts in the club but for now it hasn’t been possible to see the Eden Hazard we want to see.

“But I believe he is going to get there. It’s a difficult moment with everything that’s happened but he has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here."

What Thomas Tuchel has said previously on Eden Hazard

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world. So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well. He was a key player for this club."

