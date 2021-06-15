Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is the subject of heavy interest across Europe this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

Dortmund are keen to keep hold of Haaland for a further year but clubs including Chelsea are trying to negotiate a deal for this summer.

Chelsea have been exploring ways of trying to negotiate a deal for the Norwegian in recent weeks, and according to the Transfer Window Podcast they are half way there.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

They claim Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Haaland and now just need to agree a fee with Dortmund. Haaland has been previously stated to be open to a move to west London.

The personal terms are ‘a lot more’ than what has been reported previously.

Dortmund are believed to want over £150 million if they are to be convinced to sell Haaland this summer instead of next. It will be down to Chelsea to smash their club-record fee if they want to finalise a deal for the prolific forward in the summer transfer window.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

