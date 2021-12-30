Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Has 'Pre-Agreement' to Sign With FC Barcelona Upon Contract Expiry

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has a pre-agreement in place to sign for La Liga side FC Barcelona at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues skipper's current deal expires at the end of the season and it looks like a move to Barcelona is likely.

As per Diario Sport, Azpilicueta has already signed a pre-agreement to join the Spanish side at the end of the season.

The defender made his 450th Chelsea appearance against Brighton, is 300th start in the Premier League but it appears he will not be adding to these numbers next season.

It was reported recently that the defender is on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign for Barcelona on a free transfer next summer and Diario Sport now report that a pre-agreement has been reached.

The Spaniard has become a Chelsea legend, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and the biggest one of them all - the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea wanted the defender to stay as they were prepared to offer him a contract, however the Spaniard wants more than a one-year contract extension.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wasn't concerned about the future of Azpilicueta earlier in the month.

"I don’t see any problem here," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website regarding his contract situation. "The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

However, it now appears that the defender is more likely to depart.

