Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Join Xavi's Barcelona Project

Cesar Azpilicueta wants to depart Chelsea to join Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona project, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues captain's current deal expires at the end of the season, although there are reports suggesting there is a clause that could see him extend.

According to sources in Spain, via barcacentre, Azpilicueta 'really wants' to join Barcelon to be part of Xavi's project.

imago1008532558h

However, recent reports have stated that Azpilicueta's one-year contract extension option at Chelsea has been activated after he met the appearances threshold this season.

However, it appears that he wants to secure a move to Barcelona at the end of the season rather than continue with Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Xavi has also asked the Club to 'make an effort' to sign the Spaniard as he believes his versatility and experience can help the Catalan side.

If Chelsea have extended his deal, Barcelona could still sign Azpilicueta if they are willing to put up a fee to get their man.

imago1008938273h

Azpilicueta has recently spoken on the players' focus on football despite the situation surrounding Chelsea, with the World and European Champions currently up for sale.

"We are living in moments of uncertainty at Chelsea, that is the reality. The uncertainty isn't great, but what we players have to do is work. We are entering a decisive phase of the season and the situation is out of our hands."

Furthermore, whilst on international duty with Spain, Azpilicueta refused to speak about his future, saying: "It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future."

imago1010868883h
