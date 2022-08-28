Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha

The transfer window closes on 1 September but Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and head coach Thomas Tuchel are nowhere near finished.

The West Londoners finally managed to secure the signature of Leicester City's French centre back Wesley Fofana before their meeting on Saturday, and it looks like there will be at least one more addition in attack, before the Summer is out.

Zaha in action versus Chelsea all the way back in 2016. IMAGO / Sportimage

Blues blog writer Simon Phillips reported: "Chelsea have been in contact with the reps of Wilfried Zaha for face to face talks last week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There was a positive reaction from his camp.

"Let’s see if we open official talks if [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang falls through."

There has been increasing speculation over a potential last-minute scoop for Barcelona's Aubameyang, but this new update from Phillips would suggest it'll be one or the other - Zaha or the former Arsenal man.

Zaha stepping up to retake his penalty versus Leicester in April. IMAGO / Action Plus

Whether Tuchel will get yet another one of his transfer targets this window will have to be seen, but with only four days left to get negotiations moving, supporters should expect some news in the coming days.

Read More Chelsea Stories