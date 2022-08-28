Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha

The transfer window closes on 1 September but Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and head coach Thomas Tuchel are nowhere near finished. 

The West Londoners finally managed to secure the signature of Leicester City's French centre back Wesley Fofana before their meeting on Saturday, and it looks like there will be at least one more addition in attack, before the Summer is out. 

Wilfred Zaha v Chelsea 2016

Zaha in action versus Chelsea all the way back in 2016. 

Blues blog writer Simon Phillips reported: "Chelsea have been in contact with the reps of Wilfried Zaha for face to face talks last week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There was a positive reaction from his camp. 

"Let’s see if we open official talks if [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang falls through."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There has been increasing speculation over a potential last-minute scoop for Barcelona's Aubameyang, but this new update from Phillips would suggest it'll be one or the other - Zaha or the former Arsenal man. 

Wilfred Zaha v Leicester

Zaha stepping up to retake his penalty versus Leicester in April. 

Whether Tuchel will get yet another one of his transfer targets this window will have to be seen, but with only four days left to get negotiations moving, supporters should expect some news in the coming days. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia

By Connor Dossi-White
Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leicester
Match Coverage

'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva v Leicester
News

'Leeds Game Is A One-Off' - Danny Murphy Predicts Chelsea's Season

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James v Leicester
News

'A Total Footballer' - Jody Morris On What Reece James Brings To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Set To Have His Chelsea Medicals In The Coming Hours

By Connor Dossi-White
Gallagher v Leicester
Match Coverage

'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City

By Connor Dossi-White
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool

By Charlie Webb