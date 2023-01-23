Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Will Not Sign New Contract

Chelsea have interest in David Raya from Brentford and it has now been confirmed the goalkeeper will not sign a new deal at the club. He is expected to leave in the summer.

There is interest from many clubs in the Spaniard and Chelsea will not have a clear run at his signature if they do decide to fully pursue a deal. The goal is to bring a new keeper into the club.

Raya is seen as a ball playing keeper that can play in Graham Potter's system.

David Raya will not sign a new deal at Brentford. IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea target David Raya will not sign a new deal at Brentford amid reports he was expected to leave the club for a new challenge in the summer.

Manchester United have interest in Raya, so Chelsea will have to be wary of the competition awaiting them if they decide to fully try to sign the player.

Raya's contract runs out next summer, and Brentford can either decide to cash in on him now or allow him to leave on a free in 2024.

Chelsea are interested in the possibility of signing David Raya. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The player would be open to a move to a team further up the Premier League table, and he is on the list of potential goalkeepers Chelsea want to replace Edouard Mendy with.

No bids are expected to go in until the summer, but the fact he will not sign a new deal with Brentford means this is surely a deal Chelsea have to pursue.

Read More Chelsea Stories: