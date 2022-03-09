Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Agrees Three Year Deal at Barcelona

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has agreed a three-year deal to become a Barcelona player in the summer, according to reports.

The Dane's contract at Chelsea expires in June and he will not remain at Stamford Bridge despite the club's best efforts to strike up a renewal.

As per Matteo Moretto, Christensen's representatives agreed on a three-year deal for the defender.

imago1007657683h

It was previously reported that he would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

Furthermore, reports stated that the 'imminent' move would see Christensen sign a five-year deal at the Catalan club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Italian journalist Moretto has now reported that the deal will only be three-years long.

It remains to be seen as to how long his contract in Spain will be but it looks increasingly like the Dane will join Xavi's side in the summer, leaving Chelsea light in defence once again.

imago1009558593h

It is believed that Christensen went against his father's wishes to join Barcelona, as Stern Christensen wanted his son to remain in London and continue his Chelsea career.

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

He could be joined in Spain by teammate Cesar Azpilicueta who is also attracting interest from Barcelona, another Chelsea defender who is out of contract at the end of the season. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010367790h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Clarity is Always Better Amid Chelsea Sale Uncertainty

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago1009585770h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Future 'In Doubt' Amid Barcelona Links

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1010357042h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms40 minutes ago
imago1010175273h (3)
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Wants Proof of 'Viable Plan' From Prospective Chelsea Buyers

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1010368750h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich as Reece James Ruled Out

By Matt Debono49 minutes ago
imago1010231644h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Very Happy' With Barcelona Over Cesar Azpilicueta Pursuit

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010005016h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Named Best Goalkeeper in the World by Aston Villa's Emi Martinez

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010463810h
News

Nick Candy Offers Statement of Intent to Form Consortium to Lodge Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono2 hours ago