Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Agrees Three Year Deal at Barcelona

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has agreed a three-year deal to become a Barcelona player in the summer, according to reports.

The Dane's contract at Chelsea expires in June and he will not remain at Stamford Bridge despite the club's best efforts to strike up a renewal.

As per Matteo Moretto, Christensen's representatives agreed on a three-year deal for the defender.

It was previously reported that he would become a Barcelona player this week as his agents travelled to Spain between Tuesday and Thursday to complete the paperwork ahead of his move.

Furthermore, reports stated that the 'imminent' move would see Christensen sign a five-year deal at the Catalan club.

However, Italian journalist Moretto has now reported that the deal will only be three-years long.

It remains to be seen as to how long his contract in Spain will be but it looks increasingly like the Dane will join Xavi's side in the summer, leaving Chelsea light in defence once again.

It is believed that Christensen went against his father's wishes to join Barcelona, as Stern Christensen wanted his son to remain in London and continue his Chelsea career.

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

He could be joined in Spain by teammate Cesar Azpilicueta who is also attracting interest from Barcelona, another Chelsea defender who is out of contract at the end of the season.

