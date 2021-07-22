Report: Inter Milan Consider Davide Zappacosta as Alternative to Replace Achraf Hakimi

Inter Milan will turn to Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta as one of the alternative targets if they cannot complete the signing of Cagliari right-back Nahitan Nandez, acccording to reports.

Zappacosta has previously been linked with the club following a succesful loan spell at Genoa and was reportedly 'waiting for a call' from Inter.

As per Tuttosport via Sempre Inter, Inter are considering Zappacosta as an alternative and could reunite talks with the full-back if they cannot agree a deal with Cagliari.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Zappacosta is thought to be a player that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admires and has followed throughout his career with Inter set to make a move for the Italian.

Inter would be Zappacosta's preferred destination despite interest from Fiorentina.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were in talks about offering Zappacosta to Inter Milan in a deal for Hakimi, but with the Moroccan choosing Paris Saint-Germain, this deal will not happen.

However, Zappacosta could move if Inter are willing to pay a fee.

Photo by Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse/Sipa USA

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

The Italian has a year left on his Chelsea contract so now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

With Inter only willing to spend €15 million on a right-back, it is believed that Zappacosta could be available for around this price as the Italian only has a year left on his Chelsea contract.



