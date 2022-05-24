Report: Marcos Alonso 'Allowed' to Leave Chelsea in the Summer

Marcos Alonso is said to be 'allowed' to leave Chelsea in the summer amid his links with a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

Alonso joined the Blues in the summer of 2016 from Fiorentina, making a total of 212 appearances and scoring 29 goals in all competitions ever since.

He has played a big role for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, with the Spaniard filling in for the injured Ben Chilwell at left wing-back since November.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that he will be 'allowed' to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, marking the end of his six years in the English capital.

Personal terms between him and Barcelona are said to be close to being agreed, with talks believed to have been going on for a month now.

All that is left now is for the two sides to agree a fee, with the Spanish club not planning to make an 'important bid' due to his contract at Chelsea expiring next summer.

Reports earlier today have said that Alonso's agent has been in London to hold talks with the club in order to discuss his client's future amid the links to Barcelona.

The Catalan side are also believed to be very optimistic about signing the defender this summer, although a transfer is not yet able to take place due to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

Emerson, who spent the season on loan at Lyon, is set to be 'welcomed back' at Chelsea this summer, with the player also keen to make a return and compete for a starting spot.

