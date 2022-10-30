Report: Newcastle Want To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic In January

Christian Pulisic has been hot and cold since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, and has been urged to seek a move away from Chelsea in order to rejuvenate his career.

The player has halted progress at the blue's, only having a handful of truly memorable games at the club, and may really benefit from cutting his losses and moving on to a new adventure elsewhere.

That adventure could come in the shape of Newcastle United, who are growing in quality every week under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have interest in Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle are interested in signing Christian Pulisic in January, and a move away from Chelsea could genuinely be a possibility for the American.

Pulisic was tipped to leave in the summer, and there were rumours about a possible move to Leeds United until talks broke down, The winger has stayed at Chelsea, but doesn't seem to be first choice under Graham Potter.

A move away may benefit Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / PA Images

It's a similar story to the one under Thomas Tuchel, and it may now be the best bet to get away from Chelsea and seek refuge elsewhere. A move could rejuvenate his career, and Newcastle are the perfect club for him at the moment.

He would have competition from the inform Miguel Almiron, but it should be a chance the American relishes as he looks to better himself as a player.

