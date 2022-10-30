Report: Newcastle Want To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic In January
Christian Pulisic has been hot and cold since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, and has been urged to seek a move away from Chelsea in order to rejuvenate his career.
The player has halted progress at the blue's, only having a handful of truly memorable games at the club, and may really benefit from cutting his losses and moving on to a new adventure elsewhere.
That adventure could come in the shape of Newcastle United, who are growing in quality every week under Eddie Howe.
According to Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle are interested in signing Christian Pulisic in January, and a move away from Chelsea could genuinely be a possibility for the American.
Pulisic was tipped to leave in the summer, and there were rumours about a possible move to Leeds United until talks broke down, The winger has stayed at Chelsea, but doesn't seem to be first choice under Graham Potter.
It's a similar story to the one under Thomas Tuchel, and it may now be the best bet to get away from Chelsea and seek refuge elsewhere. A move could rejuvenate his career, and Newcastle are the perfect club for him at the moment.
He would have competition from the inform Miguel Almiron, but it should be a chance the American relishes as he looks to better himself as a player.
