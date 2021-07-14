Report: Ross Barkley & Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Expected' to Leave Chelsea This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Duo Expected to Depart Club This Summer

The window closes at the end of August.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea duo Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are expected to depart the club this summer, according to reports. 

The 2021/22 season is just weeks ago and the Blues have started to return to pre-season training ahead of their first friendly against Peterborough United on Saturday morning.

Lots of the first-team squad are yet to return but loanees have reported back to Cobham for duty including Barkley and Loftus-Cheek following their loan spells at Aston Villa and Fulham respectively. 

E6GyXILXMAMCek-

Thomas Tuchel will oversee his squad in pre-season and make his decisions over players' futures at the club. But Barkley and Loftus-Cheek could be heading out for the exit door.

According to James Robson, Barkley and Loftus-Cheek are expected to leave the club this summer, either on loan or permanent deals should the Blues find buyers. 

It had been previously reported Loftus-Cheek would be given a chance by Tuchel, but should an attractive offer come in, the 25-year-old will be allowed to leave. 

After returning to Cobham, Loftus-Cheek said "fighting is a way of life", hinting that he wants to remain in west London.

Tuchel compared him to former Blue Michael Ballack. Back in April, he also confirmed no decision had been made on his future, however that could have potentially changed now. 

"It is not decided yet (his future)," said Tuchel in April. "I was quite a fan of him when he was younger.

"He reminded me of Michael Ballack in his style of play, his movements. There were links with him moving to Germany. We are well aware of his talent.

"I don't know why things have not worked out as he wished but now he is doing good, leaving his footprints there [at Fulham] - I cannot judge him from TV and hearsay, I love to work with players then to give my opinion."

