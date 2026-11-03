Does Christian Pulisic Deserve a USMNT Call Up for the 2026 November Camp?

There’s one question looming over the U.S. men’s national team ahead of the November international window: Will Christian Pulisic get a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad?

The 28-year-old was a surprise omission last time around, left in Milan while Pochettino called up young forwards Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan and Justin Ellis for the September-October international break. Unlike previous windows, Pulisic was fit and ready to represent the Stars and Stripes; he just wasn’t chosen.

It was the latest blow to Pulisic’s rapidly declining reputation with the USMNT. The former wonderkid, who was once the face of the team, has not scored a competitive goal on the international stage in over two years and had a World Cup to forget on home soil.

Combined with his slow start at AC Milan this fall, it really was no wonder Pulisic was left out of the Stars and Stripes’ first camp this fall. But another opportunity is on the horizon for the American to raise his stock in red, white and blue, so long as Pochettino deems him worthy of another chance this November.

Pulisic Slowly Rediscovering His Form

Christian Pulisic is back to scoring ways for AC Milan. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Back in August, Pulisic was spending more time on Ruben Amorim’s bench than on the pitch at Milan. The forward was overlooked for the Rossoneri’s first three games of the season, given no chance to break out of his career-worst slump in 2026.

Pulisic’s opportunities at the club level grew as the weeks stretched on; he made two appearances and bagged an assist by mid-September. But his slow progress wasn’t enough to sway Pochettino’s opinion for the September-October international break.

As if he was making a statement directly to the Argentine boss, Pulisic finally broke his goal drought for Milan in the very next appearance, finding the back of the net in his first start of the season against Lecce.

There was a renewed energy to Pulisic’s game, as he earned more and more minutes under Amorim. He looked cleaner, crisper and hungrier, almost desperate to remind the world why he became the first American man to ever play in the Champions League final back in 2021, a match that ended in glory for himself and Chelsea.

Pulisic earned a consistent place in Milan’s XI following the October international break and has gotten on the scoresheet in his last two starts. The American opened the scoring in the team’s win over Udinese before he did the same against Inter at the weekend in an all-important Derby della Madonnina.

Suddenly, Pulisic, who also just inked a long-term contract with the Rossoneri through 2031, finds himself with four goal contributions in nine appearances under Amorim. The numbers aren’t spectacular by any means, especially compared to his electrifying start at Milan last season, but they are a promising sign following so many months of poor performances at the club and international levels.

New Competition Within the USMNT

Cavan Sullivan made a splash during his debut senior camp. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

At any other time in his career, Pulisic would be a shoo-in to earn a call up for the USMNT following a strong spell of form. But there’s new names currently vying for Pochettino’s attention—and they have recency bias on their sides.

Young starlets Hall, Sullivan and Ellis all showed out for the Stars and Stripes during a perfect fall international break. The three forwards scored six of the team’s 12 goals across four friendlies, all proving themselves capable of producing for the national team—something Pulisic hasn’t done since 2024.

The teenagers earned heaps of praise from Pochettino, who called having so many new, exciting players a “fantastic problem to have.” It is hardly a leap to say Pulisic was nowhere on the Argentine’s mind when he was watching the next generation of American stars take center stage.

It’s important to remember, though, that the USMNT was only playing friendlies during the September-October international window. It was the perfect time to test out a bunch of young stars, while proven veterans like Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun remained at home.

Now, competitive games are back on the calendar. The Stars and Stripes are set to take on Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. After a shocking fourth-place finish in the competition last time around, Pochettino will want his best players and his best XI available for the home-and-away tie.

The Door Should Be Back Open for Pulisic

Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Christian Pulisic must get back on the same page. | Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The criticism following Pulisic over the last two years was warranted. From skipping the Gold Cup and clashing with USMNT legends to completely disappearing at the World Cup, “Captain America” was looking awfully human when the team needed him the most.

But casting aside the USMNT’s fifth all-time leading goalscorer during the prime of his career is hardly a plan for long-term success. For the Stars and Stripes to reach their full potential, they need Pulisic back in the fold, living up to the standards he set for himself during his head-turning ascension.

How large a role Pulisic could play against Haiti is, of course, up to Pochettino; the manager could feel inclined to make his star player earn back his minutes after such a rotten spell of form. Regardless, Pulisic should undoubtedly be a name on the USMNT’s roster for the upcoming international break.

The goal over the next four years is to build a team finally capable of making a deep run on the world stage. And despite how exciting Hall, Sullivan and Ellis are, that goal likely cannot be accomplished without Pulisic at his best.

How to get him back to his best? Well, Pochettino must be the one to answer that question. It’s his job to get the most out of his top players, and getting the most out of Pulisic will only make the USMNT stronger.

That process will likely take more than just two Concacaf Nations League games, but the sooner Pochettino starts, the better.